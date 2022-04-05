Mike Shouhed Deleted Instagram & Twitter Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Sometime after the news broke of Mike Shouhed’s arrest, he deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The “Shahs of Sunset” star was arrested in late March after an alleged domestic violence incident that left someone injured.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mike Shouhed Was Arrested & Charged With ‘Intimate Partner Violence With Injury’ Which Is a Felony

Shouhed was arrested on March 27, 2022, at 10 p.m according to the Los Angeles Police Department arrest records obtained by Heavy. He was booked and taken to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, CA, and held on a $50,000 bond. He later made bond and was released on March 28, 2022, at 6:25 a.m, and is expected back in court on July 25, 2022. His charge level is listed as a felony.

According to PageSix, who spoke with an LAPD public information officer, Shouhed was “arrested for ‘intimate partner violence with injury,’ which an LAPD public information officer explained is another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is ‘visible injury’ on the victim.”

Heavy reached out to Shouhed’s lawyer Alex Kessel for comment and has received no response.

Mike Shouhed Deleted His Social Media Accounts Following the Arrest

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has deleted his Instagram and Twitter following DV arrest

When the news broke on Monday April 4, Heavy realized that Shouhed removed his Instagram and Twitter account, there’s no clear date of the removal but his Instagram was active as of last week.

Shouhed’s verified Facebook page is still live, but hasn’t had a post on it since February 11, 2022, where he shared a video of a listing for a home.

His fiance Paulina Ben-Cohen hasn’t posted on her Instagram since March 18, 2022. She still has photos with Shouhed posted, including a Valentine’s Day post.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss his arrest in a thread titled, “Mikeyjun arrested for domestic violence. Shocked? Not really. Disappointed? Absolutely.”

“last Reunion she looked like a POW and she was reading the message her captor gave her! She looked absolutely petrified!” someone wrote. “That bothered me so much it made my stomach hurt! Every time mike starts screaming and getting aggressive it usually means he’s busted so it wouldn’t surprise me if she caught him cheating again and went apes***! GG’s sister used to date him, I wonder if she ever experienced that?!

“That is almost always the case, by the time someone actually gets arrested they’ve usually been at it a while,” someone wrote.

“What a psycho,” someone wrote. “When he tries to pretend he treats his wife like a queen? HAAAAAA more like a peasant. F**kin psycho. He always believed women were inferior to him gross.”

“On the show I got the impression that Paulina was involving the others in their business specifically because she needed help with Mike,” a fan said. “He clearly intimidated her and was very controlling. I think she hoped his friends would be able to help him get his head on straight. Like if they told him they also saw how shitty his behavior was, maybe he’d give Paulina a break when she brought it up at home. It’s probably why she would switch up her energy so much depending on his mood and proximity.”

“They’re all misogynistic ***holes,” someone wrote.

“You can’t be disappointed in them if you never had hope in the first place,” someone pointed out.

