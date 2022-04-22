MJ Javid Reveals Where She Stands With Reza Farahan

“Shahs of Sunset” stars Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid has had their fair share of ups and downs. During the show’s eighth season, Farahan claimed Javid had a hand in accusations that his husband, Adam Neely, made Ali Ashouri uncomfortable after sending explicit text messages, per Entertainment Tonight. The real estate broker later alleged that Javid’s complications while having her son, Shams Francis Feight, were caused because she had several abortions. After he made the claim, Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight, “vandalized the outside of [Neely and Farahan’s] property,” as reported by TooFab. The publication noted that the 49-year-old “obtain[ed] a temporary restraining order against Tommy” following the incident.

During an April 2022 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Javid shared where she and her husband currently stand with Farahan.

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Discussed Her Friendship with Reza Farahan

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Javid shared that she is in a good place with Farahan.

“I’m really, really happy to say that Reza and I are working our way back to a good place and we have been working on it for a long time now. So now it’s much better than what we left off before,” shared the mother of one.

She then suggested that Farahan and her husband may still have some issues with each other.

“It is difficult when I want to have something positive but then if it’s not all the way okay with Tommy and Reza then that makes me feel really anxious just even thinking about it. So the bigger question would be hopefully the restraining order will become a thing of the distant past than maybe they can start being amicable,” stated Javid.

The Bravo personality also shared that Farahan has not yet met her son, who was born in 2019.

Reza Farahan Spoke About Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid in 2021

During a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Farahan spoke about his relationship with Javid. He shared that she initiated mending their friendship.

“MJ did extend the most beautiful olive branch out to me after the reunion and I’m so grateful because I was able to see her value and not see what had happened and really kind of for me forgive and want better,” shared the “Shahs of Sunset” star.

He went on to say that he understands if Feight is not eager to be friends.

“He has different priorities, he has a child right, I don’t have that so I don’t want to say that oh he should be where I’m at. No. I can’t assume what is going on with his world,” stated Farahan.

The reality television personality shared similar information about his friendship with Javid during a May 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” He noted that Javid had contacted him soon after filming the “Shahs of Sunset” season 8 reunion special.

“She literally sent me a text message the following day. I went to meet her in Calabasas and we sat in the park on the grass and it was just so beautiful and it felt like old times,” said Farahan.

