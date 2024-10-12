Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals the Only Way She’d Return to the Show

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia says there’s only one way she would return to the show nearly one year after her departure.

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, the former Bravo star said she would only consider a return to the Bravo reality show if there were changes to the cast.

“Housewives is all about bridges and mending relationships and seeing the other side of things. But [with] how things played out, I don’t know how they do it as long as certain other cast members are there,” Garcia told the outlet. “So, I could see myself coming back if, maybe, there was a cast shake-up.”

Garcia appeared on the 4th season of RHOSLC, where she butted heads with multiple co-stars. Garcia also spread a rumor about Angie Katsanevas’ husband.

During a cast trip to Bermuda that aired on the season 4 finale, Heather Gay exposed Garcia as the mastermind of the troll Instagram account, Reality Von Tease. The account, established in 2021, targeted ex-RHOSLC star Jen Shah as well as cast members Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow.

Garcia was fired from the show amid her betrayal. Bronwyn Newport, Britani Bateman, and Meili Workman have since been added to the cast, the latter two as “friends of.”

Monica Garcia Thinks the Other RHOSLC Cast Members Have Too Much Pull

Garcia also expressed frustration over the amount of pull the other RHOSLC stars had regarding her fate on the show. The mom of four wasn’t asked back after her angry castmates said they wouldn’t film with her again.

“That was beyond frustrating. Because I didn’t think that they had that kind of power to make that kind of stand,” Garcia told Us. “I kind of thought, ‘This is your job. You either come and do your job or you don’t, you film with the cast or you don’t.’”

“I didn’t think it was like they had that much control or say over casting, who they got to film with and not film with, especially that cast,” she continued. “And I mean that with all the shade in the world. They’re not NeNe Leakes, they’re not anything like that. So, it just kind of blew my mind that they had that kind of power.”

Ahead of Bravo’s decision not to ask Garcia to return, Gay told Variety she would never film with her again. “I don’t think I ever will,” she said in November 2023. “Ever. It’s pretty definitive for myself. I can’t speak for my other cast members but for me, it is pretty clear.”

Rose spoke out on “Watch What Happens Live” in November to say that while she had been “hopeful” to “get an understanding and some answers” at the RHOSLC reunion, she felt like the cast got “the exact opposite. “So today we’re on ice,” she said of her relationship with Garcia.

In January 2024, Barlow told Deadline her trust in Garcia was irreparably “broken.” “I could never trust her again,” Barlow said. “I just couldn’t trust her, I don’t want her in my home, I don’t want her in my space.”

During an appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast that same month, Marks said she would be “avoiding” Garcia if she was asked back to the franchise.

Andy Cohen Said He’d Like to See Monica Garcia Make a ‘Comeback’

“Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen previously said Garcia didn’t make her case during the reunion taping. “Speaking on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live” in January, Cohen noted, “I think the reunion is the chance to come out and say why you did what you did on the season.

“And so Monica, I think, had the opportunity not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly, in this case, to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side,” he added.

Still, Cohen told Variety that he would welcome Garcia back to Bravo—someday. “Anything can happen,” he said in January 2024. “And I love a comeback. And so, it would be very cool to find a path forward for her.”