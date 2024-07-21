Bravo Star’s Last Instagram Post Filled With Condolences After Her Sudden Death

Bravo star Naomi Pomeroy died after drowning in a freak accident in Oregon. In the time since news of her death broke, Pomeroy’s last Instagram post has become a place where friends, colleagues, and fans to leave their condolences.

The “Top Chef Masters” star had been water tubing with her husband and some friends on Willamette River, on Saturday, July 13. Pomeroy’s body went under the water and was trapped, per a press release issued by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

“An investigation by BCSO determined three adults recreating on tubes and a paddle board (two tubes were secured together and the paddle board was attached to Naomi), became entangled on an exposed snag in the water. One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash,” the press release read, in part.

Pomeroy’d body was located days later. She is survived by her husband, Kyle Webster, and her daughter, August.

Naomi Pomeroy’s Last Instagram Post Was About Her Latest Venture

On July 1, Pomeroy announced her upcoming garden parties venture.

“A few dinners a week in a hidden, gorgeous, gem of a garden in SE Portland. Seats are pretty limited. 36 ish a night- but maybe we’ll add some dates if they fill up fast?” she captioned a post on June 26. Her July 1 upload announced the dates promised and is now filled with many comments about her death.

“I am shocked, this shows drowning deaths early every summer can really happen to anyone. My brother almost drown in the river too. Life jackets save lives. You are gone way too soon,” one person wrote.

“A sad reminder of how fleeting life is and we need to enjoy it to its fullest. It seems she lived that way, especially lately. [Cheers] to NP,” another comment read.

“Wow i don’t know what to say. rest easy naomi. u had such an impact on pdx food. so sad to hear this. speechless,” a third Instagram user added.

“Impossible to understand this. You were a light, a legend, and an inspiration. rest in peace,” someone else said.

Padma Lakshmi Spoke Out About Naomi Pomeroy’s Death

Pomeroy was a contestant on season 3 of “Top Chef Masters” which aired in 2011. She also served as a guest judge on “Top Chef” on three seasons. Over the course of her time on the show, she got to know Padma Lakshmi who is the show’s host.

A few days after Pomeroy’s death, Lakshmi posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of chef Naomi Pomeroy. She was always a welcome presence at judges table and I was blessed to get to know this inspiring woman over the years. My condolences to her loved ones, what an incredible loss to our community,” Lakshmi captioned an Instagram post on July 18.

The day before, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they recovered Pomeroy’s body.

“The deceased body of Naomi Pomeroy was located on the Willamette River about a half mile upstream of Hyak Park between Corvallis and Albany,” a Facebook update read.

