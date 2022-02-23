Naomie Olindo Says She Had to ‘Beg’ Bravo to Take Her Back

Naomie Olindo was a “Southern Charm” cast member from the show’s third to sixth season, which premiered in 2019. Following a three-year hiatus, the 29-year-old rejoined series for its eighth season, which currently does not have a release date.

Us Weekly reported that Olindo briefly spoke about starring in “Southern Charm” season 8 during a February 2022 appearance on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, co-hosted by Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick. She explained that she had moved her and her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Metul Shah’s belongings to New York, intending to live together. However, she claimed that she soon found evidence that he had been unfaithful and broke up with him. Following their July 2021 split, she returned to Charleston, South Carolina, where the hit Bravo series is filmed.

“I had to like beg my way back. I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit, and I know I told everybody to f*** off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston’ and they’re like, ‘All right,’” shared Olindo.

During the February 2022 “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” interview, Olindo revealed that dating Shah had impacted her decision to quit “Southern Charm.” She explained that he had refrained from being on the series “because he’s a doctor.” The 29-year-old stated that she “was totally willing to give up the show for what [she] thought to be a healthy and loving relationship.” She went on to say that once she broke up with Shah, she realized it was not “a healthy and loving relationship.”

“I was like, ‘OK, well I’m single,’ you know the show opens doors for so many opportunities business-wise and stuff and everyone already knows what happened, I don’t really have a problem, so yeah I was like why not,” said the reality television personality.

Naomie Olindo Spoke About Not Returning to ‘Southern Charm’ in July 2020

Olindo discussed her “Southern Charm” departure on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in July 2020. She shared that her father, Joel Olindo’s death in December 2019, made her evaluate whether she wanted to be a “Southern Charm” star. She revealed her father got “super sick” before the show’s seventh season began filming.



“I was so focused on that and I did meet with the network a couple times, you know, and because my dad told me you should go and then when he passed away, they’re like okay it’s time to film like let’s go and I just could not imagine sitting down and filming and talking about some of the bulls*** that’s talked about because I just didn’t care anymore. You know, something snapped,” explained the 29-year-old.

Naomie Olindo’s Father Passed Away in 2019

According to BravoTV.com, Olindo took to Instagram to announce that her father died on December 20, 2019. In the caption of the post, she shared he had been “privately fighting esophageal cancer for 12 excruciating months” before his death.

“He died peacefully surrounded by people that loved him more than words can explain. I missed him before he was even gone, and I can’t imagine what this road will be like,” read a portion of the caption.

On December 20, 2021, Olindo shared pictures of her late father in honor of the second anniversary of his death.

“2 years without you. I miss you every day,” captioned the reality television personality.

“Southern Charm” star Leva Bonaparte flocked to the post’s comments section to show her support.

“Love you! thinking of you,” wrote Bonaparte.

