Bravo Star Faces Major Cheating & Breakup Scandal

Sadly, it looks like heartbreak is in the air for former “Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah. Multiple Bravo fan Instagram accounts have reported that the two have split after Shah was unfaithful.

The fan account @BestOfBravo first tweeted about the breakup writing, “Naomie just moved to NYC for Metul and then he cheats on her? she obviously broke up with him and now she’s back in Charleston #southerncharm.” In the comments, the account said they, “have a source” that spilled about the split.

The account reposted the tweet on their Instagram Story with the caption, “This is 100% true and I have it on GOOD authority #JusticeForNaomie.” She added, “Never liked or trusted his sorry a** after he frowned upon her wanting a cookie or whatever the F that was about. Controlling AF. Craig would never.”

In addition to reports, Olindo has also deleted all her photos with Shah. Neither Shah nor Olindo follow each other on Instagram anymore. Olindo has yet to address the breakup speculation, but her Instagram Stories have shown her hanging out with friends in Charleston.

The Couple Recently Took a Major Relationship Step

Olindo first appeared on “Southern Charm” as Craig Conover’s girlfriend for three years until the two broke up and she became a full-time cast member during season 6. Shortly after their breakup, Olindo and Shah began dating and made their relationship Instagram official in April 2018.

Olindo and Shah began dating in Charleston, but that recently changed. The couple relocated to New York City less than two weeks ago. Shah announced last October that he would have to move for a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur posted a photo of herself in their new apartment in early July. She captioned the photo, “Hi! We live in New York now. Highlight from the last week: living in a beautiful and comfy @bluegroundhomes apt until we find a permanent place. Lowlight: riding the subway all the way down the wrong line, twice.”

Fans Appear to Be Outraged

Shortly after Bravo fan accounts began spreading the rumors, fans flooded the comments with disappointment and anger. One fan commented under @BestOfBravo’s post, “**Metool Remember this is the guy who would not let her have a chocolate chip cookie.” Many fans also referenced this moment, a clip from season 6 of “Southern Charm” when Shah discouraged Olindo from getting a cookie, because it’s unhealthy.

Another fan commented, “Is this an April fools joke?” One wrote, “On Naomi?? None of us are safe” Dozens of fans commented notions of “#JusticeForNaomie,” “Queen Naomie,” and “Liar” to Shah.

Many fans also both joked and hoped for a Conover and Olindo re-do. The fan account @BravoHistorian posted a meme with the caption, “Craig waiting for Naomie to take him back after Metul cheated.” The relationship isn’t totally crazy, as Conover and his now ex-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer split earlier this year in April. Since then, Conover has been spending time with Austen Kroll as well as much of the “Summer House” crew.

