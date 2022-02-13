Naomie Olindo Weighs in on Ex Craig Conover Dating Paige DeSorbo

Naomie Olindo opened up about her ex-boyfriend, Craig Conover, and his new relationship with fellow Bravo star, Paige DeSorbo. The “Southern Charm” veteran has been dating the “Summer House” alum for more than six months, and he seems to have his former girlfriend’s seal of approval on the romance.

In a new podcast interview, Olindo said all is good between her and her former boyfriend of three years, although she noted that fans definitely wanted to see them get back together following her October 2021 split from Dr. Metul Shah. Her breakup from the doctor came just as Conover was getting serious with DeSorbo.

“Oh, my God, yeah [fans wanted us together],” Olindo said of her and Conover on the February 7 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “He’s dating someone who I really like. Paige is great.”

On the podcast, Olindo made it clear that she is “definitely not” planning to ever date Conover again, although she hinted that a spark or two may have flown during her initial return to the “Southern Charm” cast when filming started back up last fall.

“I mean, I don’t know how to answer this,” she teased. “You’ll just have to watch the show, I guess. I aired it all out on there.”

Naomie Olindo Met Paige DeSorbo During a Visit to South Carolina

Conover has already made several cameos on “Summer House,” but will his girlfriend DeSorbo turn up on “Southern Charm?” That answer is still unclear, but in October 2021, Conover confirmed that his New York city-based girlfriend has met just about everyone in his South Carolina circle, which includes his ex.

“[Paige has met] pretty much everyone. She has come down [to visit] a lot so far,” Conover said on the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow last fall. “I mean, Charleston’s a very incestuous, small town and if you’re going to be around, you’re gonna meet everyone very quickly so she’s, unfortunately, had to get used to being in the same room as a lot of exes.”

Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Had Dinner With Naomie Olindo in November 2021

With any luck, fans will see the relationship dynamic play out during the upcoming season of “Southern Charm.” In November 2021, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose posted a photo of a “Friendsgiving” dinner that took place in Charleston, South Carolina. The photo included Bravo stars Olindo, Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, and Austen Kroll as well as DeSorbo all posing around a Thanksgiving dinner table — and it sure seemed like a perfect “Southern Charm” filming opportunity.

“Embrace sunsets. Don’t fight the feeling. Good friends, great casseroles,” Rose captioned the Friendsgiving post.

Bravo fans also had quite a reaction to seeing DeSorbo in the photo.

“Okay LOVE this, & also love seeing Queen [Paige DeSorbo] there!!” one fan commented. “Her outfit is chic AF. Happy Thanksgiving to this bada** group of people!!”

“Craig and Paige! So good seeing everyone together,” another fan wrote.

“I love that Craig and Naomi can co-exist in the same friend space. #adulting,” another chimed in.

