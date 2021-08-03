Naomie Olindo Gives Update After Messy Split From Ex

Former “Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo is opening up about her life after her breakup from longtime boyfriend Metul Shah. Unfortunately, Olindo had a more messy breakup, as Shah had, “betray[ed]” her.

“This is the first time in my life that I haven’t known exactly what my next step is,” Olindo revealed on the August 2 episode of Sarah Frick’s “Are You For Real?” podcast. “Like, what is my one year plan? What’s my three year, what’s my five year [plan], because I just went through a breakup.”

Olindo and Shah began dating in Charleston, but that recently changed. The couple relocated to New York City less than two weeks ago. Shah announced last October that he would have to move for a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

She added, “I was supposed to be moving, and now I’m back here. So my plans have changed and I have no idea honestly what I’m doing or when or why. I don’t know right now, but maybe next week I’ll know. Maybe next month I’ll know. I’m just trying to stay true to myself and figure it out.”

Olindo shared that she’s in a, “pivotal moment,” in her life and reassured fans that it’s, “okay not to know what’s next as long as you’re enjoying yourself and loving the people around you.” She then revealed she “recently” had an “are you for real?” moment, “but we don’t have to get into that.”

Olindo Has Opened Up About Her Heartbreaking Breakup

Olindo first appeared on “Southern Charm” as Craig Conover’s girlfriend for three years until the two broke up and she became a full-time cast member during season 6. Shortly after their breakup, Olindo and Shah began dating and made their relationship Instagram official in April 2018.

Breakup rumors first circulated on Monday, July 12, and Olindo confirmed the split later that night. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad,” Olindo wrote as the caption in her Instagram Story of her teary-eyed in bed. “But this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

She added, “I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

Conover Revealed He’s Been in Touch With Olindo

Two weeks after the breakup, Conover revealed that he called Olindo shortly after the breakup. “[Naomie] was my first love,” Conover told Austen Kroll on the July 23 episode of “Pillows and Beer.” “Her and I, no matter what happens in either of our lives, we know each other better than anyone…So, when all of that went down, [we] talked on the phone once.”

Conover shared that the two have stayed friendly over the years. “No one did anything bad or unforgivable,” he said. Unfortunately for any Olindo and Conover stans, he emphasized that they are strictly platonic.

“It’s not romantic,” Conover said on “Pillows and Beer.” “It’s not like [we’re] getting back together… There’s nothing juicy. But we’ve talked,” he shared. “Sometimes in your life, you just don’t have anyone else to talk to than the person that, at one point in your life, was the closest person to you.”

Olindo herself has kept quiet about chatting with her ex.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Shares Update on Baby Plans