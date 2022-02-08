Naomie Olindo Reveals Every Detail on How She Caught Her Ex Cheating

Naomie Olindo of “Southern Charm” fame will be back on our screens for the show’s eighth season after she took a two-season break. The TV star left the Bravo show after season 6 to move to New York with her boyfriend at the time, Metul Shah, but the two broke up several months ago.

Olindo, 29, confirmed that they had split on July 12, 2021, amid rumors that Shah had cheated on the “Southern Charm” star. At the time, Olindo’s agent told People, “Naomie and Metul are no longer together. She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being.”

Now, ahead of the 8th season of the hit Bravo show, Olindo has opened up about what she said really happened with Shah and how she found out he was cheating on her.

Olindo Said She Found a Year’s Worth of Messages Between Shah & His Ex While Packing Up His Computer

At the time of her breakup, Olindo hinted that she’d come across some incriminating messages, writing on Instagram, “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages.” In a podcast appearance on Monday, February 7, 2022, Olindo provided even more details about what went down.

Olindo appeared on “The Skinny Confidential” podcast and said a few weeks after they moved, they were set to drive a moving van from Charleston up to New York City with their furniture but Shah asked her to do it by herself alone because he was busy. She said she didn’t really question it at the time. When she was packing up her house with friends, she explained that she wanted to show them photos of a restaurant on Shah’s computer, since it had a very large monitor.

Olindo explained that she called Shah and asked for his password and he hesitated and told her he didn’t remember it. She added that she still wasn’t “putting anything together.” She said he helped her reset the password with a code and she logged in. In the time it took her to load the photo that she wanted to show her friends, Shah’s iMessage popped up. “I didn’t even open it, I wouldn’t have thought to look,” she said. The TV star added:

It was like, a year’s worth of texts with his ex and explicit pictures and, you know, the whole nine yards. So I called him back and I said, ‘hey, I just want you to know I saw the messages with [his ex] and this is done’ and hung up the phone.

She also told the hosts that the cheating allegations were already in the public sphere before she could even “wrap my brain around it.” She added that people were speaking about the situation and were “cruel” to Shah. “I felt bad for him again. And I was like, ‘Guys, please stop being mean to him. This is not the answer.'” She said she defended him even though he did “the worst thing you can do to somebody that trusts you.”

Olindo Addressed Moving On From Shah & What She Thinks About It All Now

Olindo told Us Weekly in an interview that she has nothing to say to Shah now but she doesn’t “hold any hatred for him,” adding that she wishes the best for him.

However, the TV personality said it’s been difficult to learn to trust in her own judgment again. “I think after you’re betrayed and your judgment betrays, you wonder, ‘Can I trust myself again to see somebody’s real intentions? To see the way somebody really is?’ It’s hard to learn to trust yourself.”

She said in the months since her breakup, she’s gotten to meet some great people and speak with a lot of different people, describing it as “so overwhelming.” She added, “And it’s just brought out this curiosity in me about life that I had sort of dulled down before because Metul wasn’t interested in that stuff. … I feel like I’m just running free, little bit buckwild I would say.”

