Southern Charm Star Sued for Fraud & Defamation

“Southern Charm” viewers saw Naomie Olindo working on her clothing company, L’Abeye, in past seasons, but some noticed that there was no mention of it during season 8. On October 20, Page Six reported that Olindo had just been sued by her former business partner, Virginia “Ginny” Cox, for fraud and breach of contract over Cox’s departure from the company.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Cox in Charleston on September 19, claims that the “Southern Charm” star used “deceptive tactics” to control the business, misappropriated finances and prevented Cox from finding another job after she was “terminated” from L’Abeye. Cox’s lawsuit requests a trial by jury on 14 causes of action such as breach of contract, dissolution of partnership, intentional interference with a contract, fraud, and defamation.

Olindo’s attorney told Page Six that the claims in the lawsuit are “false and misleading” and were “made by a disgruntled former employee.” The statement added that Olindo would not be commenting further on “pending litigation” but would be “filing a formal response to these allegations that will help to set the record straight.”

Heavy reached out to Olindo for comment.

Naomie Olindo Was Accused of Registering Herself as the Sole Owner of l’Abeye Without Ginny Cox’s Knowledge While Publicly Stating That the 2 Were Co-Owners

The lawsuit filed by Cox, available at the website of the Clerk of Court’s Office in Charleston, argues that Olindo asked Cox to join the L’Abeye project as a co-owner with a 50% stake in the business at the start of 2018 due to Cox’s fashion experience. Cox’s LinkedIn page indicates that she holds a bachelor of applied science with a focus on retail and fashion merchandising from the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

The business officially launched in June 2018, the publication wrote, after Cox and Olindo worked together in Los Angeles to build a logo, and website, and meet with vendors. The lawsuit claims that Olindo received a $50,000 loan from her father to help launch the business but that she instead used it as a reason to keep profits from Cox. Cox and Olindo went to Wells Fargo to open a business bank account but the lawsuit argues that Olindo told Cox “she could not include Plaintiff on the Wells Fargo bank account because she owed her father this money.”

Olindo also allegedly hired an attorney to set up the clothing brand as a “sole member limited liability company” and listed the reality star as the “sole member and owner” without Cox knowing, the lawsuit added. Cox argued in the legal complaint that the move was an intentional way to deny her of any “legitimate interests” in L’Abeye.

Cox denies that Olindo was the sole owner of L’Abeye in the lawsuit and said both of them had been in agreement that they were co-owners and Olindo even stated that publicly on various occasions. For several months, “[Cox] and Olindo sent text messages to their mutual friends informing them of their partnership and promoting the business as co-owners,” it added.

Cox was featured on “Southern Charm” in season 6 as Olindo’s business partner when viewers saw the main cast member starting the new business. The lawsuit lists several occasions when Olindo shared publicly that she and Cox were co-owners, including at a May 2019 Startup Grind event.

The website for the event states, “Naomie Olindo and Ginny Cox are the founders of L’ABEYE… As a cast member on Southern Charm, Naomie used her platform to launch the online women’s retailer, L’ABEYE, with partner Ginny Cox.”

Naomie Olindo Was Accused of ‘Misappropriating’ the Company’s Funds & Illegally Terminating Ginny Cox From the Company

Cox argues in the filing that she worked for the company almost every day while Olindo “took frequent vacations and failed to assist with the operations of L’Abeye for weeks at a time.” The lawsuit claims that the brand became successful and “generated significant gross revenue and substantial profit,” however, Olindo, who was in control of the business’s financial accounts, “arranged to withdraw from the business substantial sums for personal expenses unrelated to business while simultaneously paying [Cox] substantially less than her 50% entitlement.”

Olindo occasionally told Cox that their business account funds were low and Cox replied that it didn’t add up to the profit they were making. “Because Olindo was controlling the bank account, Cox was unaware of the amount of funds that Olindo was misappropriating,” it states, and adds that Cox was “excluded” from any further conversations about the finances after she questioned them.

Everything changed on May 19, 2022, when Cox argues that she was “terminated from all positions” with the company and began stating that Cox was not employed by L’Abeye and had never been a co-owner.

Cox also claims that she applied for other jobs after her dismissal but that Olindo “contacted prospective employers and urged them not to hire” her.

