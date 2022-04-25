Fans Say Bravo Star Looks Identical to Gia Giudice in Recent Photos

Recent photos of “Southern Charm’s” Naomie Olindo had fans shocked over her appearance, with many saying they thought it was Gia Giudice, daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

The photos in question came from Olindo modeling her clothing line L’ABEYE and are available on the shop’s Instagram page:

The photos were shared on Reddit along with a closeup of Olindo’s face in the photo with the red dress. The thread was immediately flooded with dozens of comments from fans who were stunned at the likeness between Olindo and Giudice. “Is it just me…or does pic 3 kind of look like Gia Guidice (RHNJ).” Another person wrote, “They have the same nose now.”

One person wrote, “I literally had to do a double take and zoom in, for sure thought that was Gia-NJ..maybe they went to the same nose surgeon?” Someone else said, “Gia vibes for sure.” Another exclaimed, “I FULLY THOUGHT IT WAS GIA FOR A SPLIT SEC.” Someone else said, “I SWORE this was Gia!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Also Pointed Out That They Thought Olindo Didn’t Look Very Comfortable in Her Modeling Photos

In addition to the comparisons to Giudice, other “Southern Charm” fans shared their thoughts about Olindo’s modeling photos, with many commenting that her expression made it seem like she’d rather be somewhere else. “I love Naomie but sometimes her model pics make me lol,” the person who started the thread wrote.

Someone else said, “I don’t think she’s the best model either! She is sooo beautiful but she honestly looks uncomfortable in most of the pictures.” Another slammed the Bravo star, “To me that face says: ‘can’t a man with money and status marry me already so I can stop doing this.'” Someone else commented, “Wtf happened to her face.”

Another wrote, “her expression doesn’t look very relaxed or happy. Kind of a strained smile.” Someone criticized the dress, “honestly who would want to pose in that red dress.”

Olindo Will Be Returning to the 8th Season of ‘Southern Charm’ & Said She Had to ‘Beg’ to Come Back

After a brief absence from “Southern Charm,” Olindo shared on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that she would be back on the upcoming 8th season of the Bravo show, although she will be appearing in a “friend” role instead of as a main cast member. Olindo, 29, left after the 6th season to focus on her relationship with Dr. Metul Shah but said she had to “beg” her way back on the show.

Olindo and Shah split in the summer of 2021 and the “Southern Charm” star later said she discovered he was cheating on her while they were moving to New York and broke up with him. Olindo then returned to Charleston, South Carolina. “I had to like beg my way back,” she said after her return to Charleston. She added:

I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit, and I know I told everybody to f*** off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston,’ and they’re like, ‘All right.’

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance