Naomie Olindo Responds to Fraud & Defamation Lawsuit

On October 27, after getting sued by her former colleague over her clothing company L’Abeye, Naomie Olindo filed her response and counter-claim in court, denying all of Virginia Cox’s claims and accusing her of “employee theft and other misconduct.”

In her lawsuit filed on September 19, Cox argued that the “Southern Charm” star used “deceptive tactics” to control the business and misappropriated funds, among other causes of action. Cox claimed that the two had started the clothing company as co-owners but that Olindo misled her and registered the company and its finances under her name only. Cox argued that when she was eventually terminated, Olindo attempted to block other companies from hiring her.

Olindo’s counter-suit, shared with Heavy by her attorneys, dismisses Cox’s claims and describes her as a “disgruntled former employee.” It argues that Cox was guilty of various misconducts and thefts at L’Abeye and that she “filed this defamatory lawsuit with the intention of extorting money through a set of claims that are knowingly false.”

Naomie Olindo’s Attorneys Claimed That Virginia Cox Was Never an Owner & Agreed to Be a Salaried Employee From the Start

In regards to Cox’s claims that she was a co-owner of the company alongside Olindo, the “Southern Charm” star’s attorneys argued that while Cox was sometimes referred to as a “partner,” she was only ever an employee. The counterclaim states that Cox was the first employee but all references to her as a partner were done “at Cox’s suggestion” with the purpose of providing her “with a level of respect and support as an important founding employee.”

Olindo’s attorneys argued that the reality star agreed to refer to Cox as a “partner” so she wouldn’t feel “embarrassed or belittled.” They added, “Cox also requested, and was permitted to obtain, a set of business cards that read ‘Owner/Buyer’ so that she would be able to use the business cards on buying trips so that vendors would allow Cox to place orders.”

However, in several instances of Olindo’s filing, her legal team argues that both women were “wholly aware” from the beginning of the company that “Olindo was the sole 100% owner and financial backer.” It even adds that Cox attended a meeting with Olindo and company accountants to “correct any possible misconception of Cox that she was somehow an actual owner” and that Cox had no questions after the meeting.

From the onset, Olindo’s attorneys argued that Cox had the choice to become an owner but she would have had to forfeit her guaranteed employee salary and invest in the company and that Cox chose to remain an employee and keep her salary. Olindo’s counterclaim argues that Cox is now using these allowances “for ill-gotten gain, apparently unfazed by her own dishonesty and disloyalty that have caused her predicament.”

Naomie Olindo’s Response & Counterclaim Accused Virginia Cox of Theft & Mischief & Cited Several Examples

The response and counterclaim filed by Olindo argue that Cox actually stole from L’Abeye and accused her of various instances of mischief. One example states that Cox “hacked into a private account belonging to [l’Abeye] and Olindo and stole credit card points to book a personal vacation trip to Boca Raton, Florida for Cox and her boyfriend.”

Cox was apparently then found out, the lawsuit states, and she was made to cancel the booking. Afterward, Olindo’s attorneys argued that Cox stole “dozens of items” from l’Abeye’s inventory to “sell for cash at local consignment shops” while Olindo was away.

The countersuit includes ten examples of “mischief,” including allegations that Cox was booking travel for loved ones on the company’s credit card without approval, forging Olindo’s signature on the reality star’s personal checks and using the company credit card to buy her personal groceries.

