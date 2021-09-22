Why Fans Think Naomie Olindo Will Return to ‘Southern Charm’

The “Southern Charm” cast may be seeing a familiar face.

Many Bravo fan accounts have reported that Naomie Olindo will return to “Southern Charm” for season 8. The Bravo fan account @BestOfBravo shared the news on Wednesday, September 11. The account posted a photo of Olindo and added the caption, “Signed, sealed, delivered! And can’t wait. Are you excited for Naomie’s return?!” The account was also the first to claim that Olindo and her now ex-boyfriend Metul Shah had broken up.

Olindo first appeared on “Southern Charm” as Craig Conover’s girlfriend for three years until the two broke up and she became a full-time cast member during season 6. Olindo left after the one season and has since seemingly moved on from the show.

Fans seem ecstatic about the possible return. “I CANT WAIT,” one user commented under the post. “We need Naomi back,” another wrote. “I like her,” another commented. “Her and Craig together were a disaster so we always saw a bad portrayal of her, but I’m excited! Can’t start soon enough!!!!”

Olindo Has Opened up About Leaving the Bravo Franchise

“Southern Charm” saw a major cast shakeup from season 6 to season 7. Olindo, Cameran Eubanks, and Chelsea Meissner all decided to leave the franchise prior to filming season 7. Olindo initially kept quiet about her departure until July 2020.

“I’m so thankful for what the show gave me because it does open a lot of doors and there are a lot of advantages then it comes a time when the good doesn’t outweigh the bad anymore where it’s time to walk away,” she said on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast.

Olindo added, “Personally I feel like I walked away at a time that was right for me and that’s how Cam and Chelsea feel too and you know other people that aren’t ready to walk away and want to keep doing it, that’s their prerogative and I’m very supportive of that. I still love most of the people on there.”

Olindo revealed that she had trouble with some of the cast members’ attitudes with filming. “I mean some people on ‘Southern Charm’ will literally write notes and read books and write notes in the margins [like], ‘Oh this is what this cast member does so I want to crush my enemy and I’m gonna follow this strategy,’ she said on the podcast.

She continued, “So people will strategize and once it starts getting to that point, it can get so toxic, so that’s why for me, and I think I could probably speak for amid and Chelsea too, when it reaches that level where some people just have nothing to lose and are willing to sing for their supper and do whatever it takes whether that’s try to ruin your marriage or your relationship or say something about your children or whatever, it’s just too much and personally for me, I can’t be in that because it makes me depressed.”

A New Season of ‘Southern Charm’ Is in the Works

In addition to claiming that Olindo will be returning to season 8, the @BestOfBravo fan account also spilled some tea on what else is to come. The account reported that filming for the new season began Tuesday, September 22.

They also claimed that the same cast for season 7 will be returning, in addition to some newbies. This cast includes original cast members Shep Rose and Craig Conover as well as Austen Kroll, John Pringle, Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, and Leva Bonaparte.

Bravo may have added on some newbies as well. The account claimed that Dennis’ longterm boyfriend Chleb Ravenell will be joining the cast as well as friend from last season Venita Aspen. Lastly, @BestOfBravo reported that Rose’s cousin Marcie Hobbs and the cast’s friend Olivia Flowers will also join. Bravo has not officially confirmed a new season nor any cast members.

