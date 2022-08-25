Craig Conover Opens Up About Ex Naomie Olindo’s Surprising Hookup With Co-Star

Craig Conover opened up about a shocking hookup that no one in his circle saw coming. The “Southern Charm” star, who once said on the “Watch What Happens Live” aftershow that Charleston as “a very incestuous, small town,” revealed there was more to his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s unexpected hookup with co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith than viewers have been privy to.

On the season 8 “Southern Charm” episode, titled ”Holy Mutt-Rimoney,” Olindo, 30, revealed that after Patricia Altschul’s dog wedding, she kissed the grand dame’s 54-year-old son – and that he spent the night at her house.

In the episode, Olindo even noted that Sudler-Smith told her, “We need to breed…Mom would love it.'”

Conover, who is in a serious relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, said Sudler-Smith broke “bro code” by hooking up with the woman he dated for three years.

“I think it’s shady of Whitney,” the Sewing Down South founder said in a confessional. “The bro code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it’s still my ex-girlfriend. Like what the f***?”

In a new interview, Conover gave further details about Olindo’s fling with Sudler- Smith.

Craig Conover Gave an Update Naomie Olindo’s Relationship With Whitney Sudler-Smith & Described it as ‘Dating’

In an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Conover gave new details about Olindo and Sudler-Smith’s hookup, which he revealed was not a one-nighter.

“It wasn’t a short-lived thing. I definitely know that,” he said. “They definitely filmed a lot more than what you’ve seen so far. So, I’m kind of excited with everyone else to see, you know, Whitney dating someone.”

Conover said he was “laughing so hard” when he first heard the hookup news then was told he “needed to get serious” about the “absurd” situation.

“I think I was shocked to find out it was real,” he explained. “There was a lot of talk before it, and I was just, like, ‘This is so bizarre.’ I think that’s fair to say. I think it’s OK for me to think it’s wild, just like everyone else.”

Naomie Olindo Hooked Up With Craig Conover a Few Months Before They Started Filming Southern Charm

Conover and Olindo dated for three years before their 2017 split, according to People. In June 2021, when they were both single, Olindo and Conover hooked up in Las Vegas.

“It was sort of like a time and place thing where it’s like, ‘OK, I know you, I trust you, we were both like fresh off breakups. This is a really long time ago now, but it was never like, ‘Oh, we need to get back together, blah, blah.’ It was just like a comfort thing — a very temporary comfort thing,” Olindo told Us Weekly.

On an episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in February 2022, Olindo said fans wanted her and Conover together.

As for her and Sudler-Smith, fans had a very mixed reaction. In a Reddit thread, some fans noted that Sudler-Smith is an executive producer on “Southern Charm” and that the hookups could be just for a storyline.

“I find it beyond shocking to be honest – my mouth literally dropped when I initially heard,” one Redditor wrote.

“I frankly don’t believe it. He’s the executive producer. I think he requested the same storyline of Kathryn [Dennis]. Not buying it. Sorry,” another added.

But others said they ‘liked’ the idea of Olindo with her older co-star.

“I was re-watching older seasons and I noticed that he’s always really sweet and complimentary toward her. Always going out of his way to hold the door for her, or kiss her cheek, or tell her she looks lovely,” a “Southern Charm” fan added. “So I feel totally vindicated because I thought I was imagining it for a minute but I think he’s been into her for a while!”

READ NEXT: Southern Charm Star Gives Wedding Update