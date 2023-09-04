Natalya Scudder Hints at Drama With ‘Below Deck Med’ Co-Stars

Natalya Scudder made a statement about her “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 8 co-stars on social media when she posted several comments on Instagram after the trailer and cast dropped for the show.

The returning stew posted the trailer for the upcoming season on her Instagram on September 1 and captioned it, “AM I THE DRAMA? #BelowDeckMed premieres September 25th on @bravotv.” She later posted another photo of herself having a drink and captioned that one, “Cheers to not being involved in any drama this season @bravotv.”

Scudder’s tongue-in-cheek captions referred to the fact that the stewardess featured heavily in the trailer in both fights and arguments, and hookups. She was also seen crying on multiple occasions. Scudder also posted several comments about the season in her Instagram Stories including hints about her relationships with her co-stars.

Natalya Scudder Posted a Few Instagram Stories of Her Crew Members But Left Out a Few of Them

Later on September 1, Scudder posted several Instagram Stories about some of her cast members. She shared a photo of deckhand Lara Du Preez and wrote, “Follow the new crew! I’ll post in the next couple slides!” She then posted a photo of Jack Luby, the chef on “Below Deck Med” season 8, and captioned it, “hot chef.”

The final crew photo she posted was of Luka Brunton, the current lead deckhand on “Below Deck Down Under” season 2 who will be making the leap to the Mediterranean. “Average looking deckhand,” Scudder wrote with a laughing emoji.

Scudder appeared to be making a statement about some of her cast members, as there were a few new stars that she didn’t post on her Stories. The first omission was Tumi Mhlongo, and the trailer seemed to show Scudder and chief stew Mhlongo butting heads on several occasions.

Scudder posted a clip of herself crying on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Don’t wave your little pen at me you’re not a fkn wizard.” The line is one of hers from the trailer, during which she was fighting with Mhlongo. After Scudder uttered the phrase, Mhlongo, who was holding a pen, replied, “I am not speaking to you.”

It wasn’t the first time Mhlongo and Scudder fought in the trailer as one scene showed the chief stew saying, “You have been attacking me since day one.” Scudder replied, “Excuse me? You stepped on board with the worst attitude.” In another clip, Mhlongo said, “The organization’s a shit show,” and Scudder hit back, “Excuse me? Don’t do this with me.” In yet another clip, the Australian native accused Mhlongo, “You tried to show authority from day one.”

Natalya Scudder Also Didn’t Include Her Fellow Stewardess Jessika Asai in Her Stories

Another notable exception from Scudder’s Stories about her fellow crew members was stewardess Jessika Asai. Asai, a Hawaii native, was seen hooking up with Brunton in the trailer, while Scudder may have also hooked up with him. Bosun Ruan Irving and Haleigh Gorman were also not included.

Scudder is returning for a second season of “Below Deck Med” alongside her best friend from last season, Kyle Viljoen. However, Scudder and Viljoen will have some major fights during season 8, the trailer showed, as there were several scenes of the two of them yelling at each other.

