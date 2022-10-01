Below Deck Star Blocked Kyle Viljoen on Social Media: ‘It’s a No For Me’

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the interior crew this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” and the past few episodes have seen tensions growing between second stew Natalya Scudder on one side and the other second stew Kyle Viljoen and chief stew Natasha Webb on the other side.

Scudder and Viljoen have butted heads a few times as Scudder expressed that she felt she was doing the bulk of the work and the other two were leaving the pantry in disarray. Viljoen, on the other hand, has said that they’ve had to focus on the guests as a priority and said he was exhausted at that point and feeling torn between the two women’s feelings.

During her recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Scudder was asked where she stands with Viljoen now and she shared that they’re not currently in a good place.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Scudder Was Asked About Her Friendship With Viljoen Now as Someone Mentioned That the 2 Don’t Follow Each Other on Social Media

Tune in to the #WWHL After Show with Natalya Scudder & Magda Ziomek! https://t.co/az0gQMBPFD — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 27, 2022

On WWHL’s aftershow, someone asked Scudder where she stands with Viljoen now and pointed out that “the two of you don’t follow each other or tag each other in posts on Instagram.”

The “Below Deck Med” star replied that their relationship “has its ups and down.” She revealed that Viljoen is currently blocked but that they are like “brother and sister.” She added:

Some stuff went down but yeah, we’ll see what happens. I get over things really quickly, so does he, so I’m sure if we saw each other in a bar, we’ll be like brother and sister again, but right now, it’s a no for me.

Viljoen also spoke about Scudder during his own WWHL the week prior, telling the audience that it wasn’t the first time that his co-star “snitched.” He told Cohen that it had already happened before the moment that made the episode and said Scudder “loves all the goss. She loves all the gag. She’s a snitch.”

Fans Called Out Viljoen & Webb in Recent Weeks for Their Apparent Work Ethic & Expressed Their Support for Scudder’s Difficult Position

After Scudder discussed the issues with the interior with Captain Sandy Yawn and the captain spoke to Webb, fans shared their opinions about the situation. Many expressed support for Scudder and said they didn’t blame her for speaking up as the boat was looking very messy and unorganized.

Others pointed out that Captain Sandy had noticed the mess on her own and had asked Scudder for her opinion, so it wasn’t like the stew was going out of her way to report her crew mates. Fans also criticized Webb’s response to Yawn’s feedback, as the episode showed her complaining to Viljoen about what had happened. Some accused Webb of deflecting the criticism and said that turning it back on Scudder was unfair and “toxic.”

New “Below Deck Mediterranean” episodes air on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’