Are Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder & Storm Smith Dating Today?

It wouldn’t be a season of “Below Deck” without at least one boatmance and this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” it’s bosun Storm Smith and second stew Natalya Scudder who have been getting to know each other.

Viewers have seen the two grow close during season 7, with Scudder often spending her evenings cuddling with Smith in his bunk. However, they’ve also had a few arguments. In the latest episode, Smith gifted Scudder a watch but the Australian native revealed that she was worried things were moving too quickly.

While fans will have to see how their relationship unfolds during the season, Smith has since shared that the two are not together and he’s actually in a happy relationship with someone else. “Happy birthday boks, life is f beautiful with ya,” he wrote on Instagram alongside several photos traveling with his girlfriend, Chloe Griffin.

Scudder Said She Still Has the Watch Smith Gave Her & Agreed That She Might Have Been a ‘Little Mean’ to Him

"I say things how it is, but I do look back at it and think, 'Wow! I maybe don't need to be a bitch.'" #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vyoU6JhFIu — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 27, 2022

Scudder appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 27 and host Andy Cohen asked her about the watch Smith gave her. “I actually have it in my bag,” she confessed. “So, yes, I have it.”

She said she actually wears it occasionally depending on what she’s wearing that day but joked that she can’t tell the time on the watch so she doesn’t use it for its functional purpose.

Cohen then asked Scudder if she thought she was “a little mean” to Smith looking back at it. Scudder replied, “I look back at it and I’m like, okay, I think Australian we have a bit of banter, I dunno I say things how it is. But I do look back at it and I think wow I maybe don’t need to be a b****.” She said she might need to do some self-reflecting and joked that she should go to Costa Rica to do some meditation.

Smith Addressed Their Relationship in His Instagram Stories & Scudder Responded

Smith also spoke about his relationship with Scudder during an Instagram Q&A. Someone asked him about the status of their relationship and he replied that they’re on “good terms,” according to screenshots saved by Monsters and Critics.

He explained that their lives went in “different directions” after the show but that he wished her the best and appreciated the time they spent together. “She provided a support system for me when I was mega stressed,” he wrote. “I’ll always appreciate that and treasure the memories that we made together.”

Scudder reposted Smith’s Story to her own Instagram and agreed with him, telling her followers that “Below Deck Med” only showed people small moments of their days. She also said that she really appreciated Smith and the memories they made together. The second stew asked fans to keep “any nasty opinions” to themselves or to unfollow her otherwise.

