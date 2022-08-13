Natasha Webb Ripped for ‘Annoying’ Comments About Dave White Drama

One of the main storylines so far on this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” has been the drama between Chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb. Viewers saw that the two heads of department came on the yacht with a pre-existing relationship as they were working together on their previous boat.

Webb, who decided to share a cabin with White in season 7, eventually shared in a confessional that she cheated on her ex-boyfriend with White when they were working together prior to filming the show. Things came to a head on a crew night out when Webb distanced herself from White and he sent her a series of aggressive text messages, prompting the chief stew to spend the night in a guest cabin.

Webb appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” after this week’s episode and told Andy Cohen, “Dave and I were never in a relationship. We only knew each other about a month before joining Home. And we hooked up a few times. It was a very messy situation.” She said she wanted to keep their past a secret because “it was such a mess, and it was wrong.” She added, “I admit it was wrong, but everyone makes mistakes.”

Webb Provided More Updates After Her WWHL Appearance in a Series of Instagram Stories & Asked Fans to ‘Be Kind’

Webb posted several screenshots of her WWHL appearance on her Instagram Stories along with some text asking viewers to “be kind.” Alongside one photo, Webb wrote, “Always know both sides of people’s story before making judgments, no body knows my side & never will.”

She also posted a second image and thanked people who had supported her as the last few episodes aired. “Thank you to the kind people in this world who open their minds to see that we are all humans & continuing to grow,” the chief stew wrote, adding, “Be kind.”

Webb followed those two posts up with another Story in which she told people, “Regardless of awful experiences in your life, never hold grudges, always move on, stay positive & happy, you never know what will happen tomorrow.” She also wrote, “I’m lucky enough to now be in the best relationship I couldn’t feel more blessed in.”

Webb Was Ripped By Fans for Her Comments on WWHL & Her Instagram Stories

A screenshot of Webb’s first response, in which she said no one knew her side, was shared on Reddit, where many fans criticized the Bravo star. Someone said, “Why is she still claiming she got a bad edit and Dave looks good? If there’s another side why not tell the truth? If there are more texts that according to her Bravo didn’t show why is her not showing them?”

Someone pointed out that Webb said on WWHL that the messages were “much worse” and “the edit made [White] look quite good.” However, many people ripped Webb’s comments, with one writing, “‘Always know both sides of a story….BUT NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW MY SIDE!'” Another person said, “The best part is we know her side… she lied lmao and got called out. It’s all there.”

Someone else wrote, “Always know both sides, but she’s never going to tell her side. That’s the dumbest thing she has ever said.” Another agreed, “She’s very off putting. Wanted to like her, but she isn’t likable.” Someone else said, “I want to like her so badly because she seems like a great chief stew but this response is so annoying. You signed up for a reality TV show. Spill the tea or GTFO.”

One person wrote, “Her side has been nothing other than ‘it’s not what it looks like.’ If she actually had a leg to stand on she would’ve already shown it.” Someone else said, “She has her world and we are all just in it.” One Redditor wrote, “She never gave an actual answer on the whole show, she kept dodging everybody’s questions. We never got any real answers to anything.”

Several people criticized her actions on the show, with someone saying, “girl you cheated, made sure to room with him, then ghost him WHEN YOU LIVE AND WORK TOGETHER.” Another wrote, “She cheated on her ex to have a fling with Dave, we know your side girly.”

