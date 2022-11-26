Natasha Webb Issues Statement About Skipping Reunion Amid Criticism

The 7th season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is done and dusted now following its reunion show on November 21, but fans were left disappointed after the season’s chief stew, Natasha Webb, declined to show.

As host Andy Cohen pointed out at the start of the reunion, Webb said she was too busy working to attend the virtual reunion but sent in a video and written statement instead. The next day, Webb posted the same video message on her Instagram page in case it wasn’t shown at the reunion and added a lengthy caption explaining more of her rationale for skipping the reunion.

Part of her caption was the written statement read by Cohen at the reunion, who made it quite clear that he wasn’t impressed with Webb not attending. “For those wondering why I didn’t speak my truth or anything bad about anyone,” Webb wrote, “my mum always told me ‘if you have something bad to say about someone don’t say it at all.'” Her post and video message continued, explaining that she wanted only positive energy in her life.

Former Bravo star Braunwyn Windham-Burke replied to Webb’s post and shared, “I never watched you on the show (sorry) but as someone that got to know you in real life you are kind, and real, and so wonderful to me and my kid. Xoxo so glad @hashtag_blehssed introduced us.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Natasha Webb’s Post Was Similar to What Was Shown at the Reunion & Stated That She Was Too Busy to Attend the Reunion

The video and part of her caption were both shared at the start of the season 7 reunion, although Webb’s excuse of not being able to get away from work to film the virtual reunion was met with skepticism from some cast members.

A couple of the season 7 cast, including chef Dave White, pointed out that they were also at work while filming and bosun Storm Smith actually had to leave a bit before the end due to his shift starting.

Webb used her Instagram post to thank those who had supported her and pointed out that she’d made some lifelong friends among the cast, crew and charter guests. She also explained in her video that the struggles she went through allowed her to get to where she is today and pointed out that she met the love of her life and soulmate.

Natasha Webb Opened Up About Her Life Now & Said She Found the Love of Her Life After the Show Filmed

The same day that Webb posted her video message about skipping the reunion, she also wrote about turning 33 years old and looked back on the past year.

“This year has probably been one of the toughest years yet, yet one of the most amazing all rolled into one!” she wrote in a long caption accompanying several photos. She wrote in her post that while she was told to speak her own truth, she didn’t want to “speak badly of anyone.” The chief stew commented, “certain people have caused a lot of pain for me this last year” but instead of dwelling on the negative, she wanted to focus on the growth that it had led to.

Webb then listed several of her accomplishments from the past year, which include launching a yacht recruitment agency, buying a home, focusing on her acting career, starting a “dream yacht job” that involves managing 30 people as a chief stew and moving to Los Angeles. She also wrote that she met her soulmate, musician Max Landry. The chief stew concluded by thanking those who supported her and didn’t judge her “based on things which are portrayed wrongly and not necessarily correct about me.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’