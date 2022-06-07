EXCLUSIVE: Were Raquel Leviss & Nema Vand Together at Hannah Berner’s Wedding?

Raquel Leviss’ dating life has been a topic amongst fans ever since she broke off her engagement to James Kennedy in late 2021. The “Vanderpump Rules” star confirmed the split on social media.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” Leviss captioned an Instagram post confirmed the split.

In the months following the split, Leviss admitted to going on a date with her VPR co-star Peter Madrigal, though she doesn’t seem to feel a romantic connection with him.

“Everyone will judge me for this. I’m judging myself for this. Last night, I went out for drinks with Peter. And it was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to like get back out in the dating world ‘cuz I haven’t had an official date since the breakup,” Leviss told Katie Maloney on the April 1, 2022, episode of the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast.

Leviss has also been linked to “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand and was with him at Hannah Berner’s wedding. Heavy got the inside scoop from Berner on that budding romance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vand Invited Leviss to Berner’s Wedding as His Date

Leviss was in the Hamptons for Berner’s wedding on May 13, 2022. Prior to the soiree, she drove up to the venue with Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Vand, who had been driving the car they were all riding in. Shay shared a video of the drive to her Instagram Stories.

In a later video posted by Shay, Leviss and Vand appeared to be flirting post-ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Berner spilled the tea about Vand and Leviss attending her wedding.

“Nema actually brought Raquel as his date,” Berner told Heavy. She went on to say that she’s not quite sure if the two are serious.

“I’m not sure if they are more than friends! I’m so happy to see Raquel in her single girl era,” Berner said.

Shay Has Encouraged Leviss to Date Vand

On the May 27, 2022 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay revealed that she encouraged Leviss to date Vand. Interestingly, Shay previously dated Vand, but it was very casual and Shay said that the two never slept together.

Although a relationship with Vand didn’t work out for her, Shay feels that he would be a good match for Leviss — so she’s been championing for that to happen.

“More recently, I was like ‘hey Raquel, you know who I think you should go on a date with is Nema.’ So stay tuned on updates on that, but let’s just say Hannah Berner’s wedding was a hit,” she said on her podcast.

Leviss and Vand have not confirmed or denied dating, nor have they gone Instagram official outside of appearing together on Shay’s Instagram Stories.

