‘Real Housewife’ Makes Surprising Move Following Harsh Andy Cohen Tweets

Aformer “Real Housewives” star has made a surprising move in a lawsuit she filed against Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, and other entities related to the network and the show.

Nene Leakes starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for several seasons. She starred on seasons 1 through 7 before leaving and coming back for seasons 10, 11, and 12.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Leakes made claims that the network tolerated racism and other “inappropriate behavior.”

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” court documents, filed in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 20, 2022, read.

On August 22, 2022, the lawsuit was dropped. Heavy obtained the new court documents which were filed on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The Lawsuit Was Dismissed ‘Without Prejudice’

Court documents revealed that Leakes had chosen to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit “without prejudice,” which means that she could re-file the case in the future.

“Pursuant to Fed R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(ii) and 41(a)(1)(B), Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time. All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court,” the docs read, in part.

It’s unclear why Leakes made the decision to drop the suit, though it’s possible that her Bravo contract may have caused some technical issues; the contracts she signed to appear on RHOA subject her to arbitration in New York, according to the court documents.

Leakes has been active on social media since the lawsuit was dismissed. She posted a couple of photos on Instagram, one with a caption that read, “Queen Kong,” and another that read, “I just wanna smile.”

Leakes Has Been Tweeting About Cohen & Her Treatment by the Network

The decision to drop the lawsuit may come as a surprise to fans — or anyone following the case — since Leakes has been tweeting up a storm about how she says she was treated when appearing on Bravo and the discrimination that she has felt.

On August 10, 2022, Leakes took to social media to share some of her feelings on how she’d been treated.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years I want to release these voice recordings so bad,” she tweeted.

Leakes also retweeted a message in which Cohen was mentioned by name.

In July 2022, Leakes fired off some other tweets.

“Everybody can see what they did to me! Nobody is stupid,” read one message.

“Just remember, abusers want power over their victims! They want to break you! Most abuse takes place behind closed doors (hint: this is why you don’t know or see everything) In the surface it looks fine right,” read another.

