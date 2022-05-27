Bravo Star Claims Real Housewife ‘Wasn’t Happy’ With Her Having a Larger Role

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton became a main cast member for the show’s fourteenth season after appearing on several seasons. During a May 2022 interview on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Kenya Moore seemed to address comments that Hampton made in a separate “Wendy Williams Show” interview. During an April appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Hampton asserted that Moore “wasn’t happy” that she now has a more prominent role on the show.

“She should have been celebrating. We should have had a peach party. But I’m not worried about that. At the end of the day, I’m happy and when the man up there speaks, he speaks. It’s all in his timing,” said the reality television star.

When Moore appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” just weeks later, the guest host, Michael Rapaport, claimed Hampton said, “[Moore is] jealous about her getting the peach.” Moore replied that she is not envious of Hampton. She also brought up that her co-star has been arrested. According to MEAWW, Hampton “was arrested for aggravated battery/ great bodily harm” 23 years ago and was put “behind the bars four times for parole violations.”

“Jealous? That’s really silly. I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con. Why would I be jealous? No. Facts, fact, never, never, why. Where’s the lie,” said the 51-year-old.

In the interview, she also stated that she believed Hampton has been “trying” to be similar to former “RHOA” star Nene Leakes.

“She’s trying to be a Nene and it’s like you’ll never fill those shoes, so you know, stay in your lane or behind your bars,” stated Moore.

Kenya Moore Discussed Motherhood

In the May 2022 “Wendy Williams Show” interview, Moore briefly spoke about being a mother to her 3-year-old daughter named Brooklyn Doris Daly. She shared that motherhood has “made [her] softer.”

“I’m just so proud to be her mom,” said Moore.

The Bravo star made similar comments about motherhood on a May 2022 episode of “The Real.” She explained that her daughter “comes first in [her] life.”

“[Brooklyn] is just like this little beacon of hope and light and she’s just amazing and to have her in my life, I just feel so blessed and I just realized you know, I’m so blessed for having her and that time is just so short,” said the reality television personality.

Moore then asserted that “motherhood is just amazing.”

Kenya Moore Took to Instagram To Celebrate Her Daughter’s Third Birthday

On November 3, 2021, Moore took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s third birthday. The post consisted of videos and pictures of Brooklyn throughout her life.

“3 years ago God blessed me with the most beautiful, perfect baby for me. I still cannot believe that I actually had my miracle baby after praying my whole life for a family. @thebrooklyndaly you are the love of my life. Thank you for all the joy you have brought to my heart and the hope you have inspired to women around the world that it’s never too late to have a family.You are a beacon of light! You are my forever love. – Mommy 💕,” read the post.

READ NEXT: Full-Time RHONJ Star Demoted for Season 13: Report