RHOM’s Nicole Martin Mourns Sudden Loss

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Miami” have gotten to meet main cast member Nicole Martin’s father, Miguel, on camera since she joined the show in season four.

Now, in a November 19 Instagram post, Martin shared the news of her father’s sudden passing.

“I haven’t been able to find the words and still can’t. Everything happened so fast and it still doesn’t seem real. Part of me is still waiting for one of your crazy phone calls. So many things left unsaid and moments we didn’t share. Trying not to dwell on the missed moments and focusing on the improvements we made. You had a zest for life and I know you’re having a party up in heaven. Rest in peace dad. Love you. 🙏❤️🥹,” Nicole captioned her post, which featured photos of her father with herself and her 4-year-old son Greyson.

Nicole Martin’s RHOM Co-Stars Share Their Condolences

Martin’s RHOM costars took to her comment section to share kind messages of support during this hard time.

“I love you so much my beautiful friend. This thanksgiving as you mourn, also be thankful for the good times. I’m so happy that your last moments with him were positive and loving. That’s all that matters, the good memories. He was the life of the party and always so positive and THAT is definitely a vibe to live by, counting each day as a blessing. ❤️🙏🏾,” Guerdy Abraira commented.

“I’m sorry for your loss . Sending you love and light ❤️” Alexia Nepola added.

“So sorry for your loss. Sending u lots of love and prayers 🙏🏼” Larsa Pippen wrote.

Martin has spoken about having ups and downs in her relationship with her father over the years, but in a November 2023 interview with The Blast, the anesthesiologist credited the show with bringing them back together in his final years.

“I think a big journey for me during the last three seasons has been my relationship with my dad and it hasn’t always been rainbows and butterflies,” Martin said, “but we are in a much better place now than we have ever been. I think everybody deserves second chances, and I think you only get one shot at this life, especially with family.

“My dad is in the hospital right now and I think reflecting back on the last three years, I’m actually very thankful to the show for having kind of forced me to address that elephant in the room when it came to my relationship with him,” Martin added, “because had it not been for the show, I think I would have swept all those feelings under the rug and never addressed them and I’m happy that we got to a much better place now that he’s not doing so well.”

Nicole Martin Has a Second Baby on the Way

Just before BravoCon 2023, Martin announced the news that she was expecting her second child with fiancé Anthony Lopez.

Their announcement came in the form of a November 2 Instagram video in which Martin and Lopez are both reading from a newspaper called “Le Bebe News”. The top headline reads “Baby Lopez Coming Soon!” with another headline reading “Greyson Becomes a Big Brother.”

“Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️” Martin captioned the post.

“Anthony and I wear many hats, but we always say that being parents is by far our favorite!” Martin told People about her announcement “We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family.” According to the outlet, baby number two is due in April.

