Fans Think Oliver Saunders Cheating Scandal Is a ‘Little Suspect’

Fans Questioned the Motivation of the Cheating Rumors Being Leaked: ‘It Seems Like They Are Just Drumming up Interest in a New Season’

Fans of the shows discussed the claims made by Saunders’ wife, Samantha Saunders, that he had been cheating with Leviss and other women while working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

“Is it just me…or does anyone else feel the timing of this thing with Garcelle’s son is a little suspect?” someone wrote. “I mean, quite frankly whatever is happening behind his closed doors is not my business, but I can’t help but feel like this ‘story’ was dropped as an opportunity to throw shade over Garcelle right as she and Sutton are riding high with the RHOBH fans, and those other wenches are in the line of fire.”

The poster was referring to the Bravo community rallying around Garcelle Beauvais, Saunders’ mom after her teenage son was made a target by bots online.

Some fans have thought the wife’s multiple posts, paired with videos of both he and Beauvais filming with Vanderpump, equal something of a set-up to draw viewers to the next season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Isn’t there a new season of VPR due out soon?” someone asked. “It seems like they are just drumming up interest in a new season or spin off especially since the wife publicly posted that she hasn’t filed for separation or divorce.”

“I’m just with you, it doesn’t make sense,” another fan wrote. “I think Samantha did go rogue but maybe things aren’t what they seem but either way I do not see the absolute truth coming out as a result of any more conversation about it either on Instagram or on any shows.”

“If anything I would think this is right on time to promote the next season of VPR,” a fan said. “I honestly don’t get how Oliver hoeing around can tarnish Garcelle’s image unless she enables him and I just don’t see her do that.”

“He wants on the next season of VPR. If he blows Up his life, it will gather interest and potentially land him a spot, especially with his mama’s name behind him. And from those 800 DM examples, he did not give a solitary f*** about his wife,” someone wrote.

“I think its more about VPR. BH is doing fine in the ratings department. VPR is on it’s last legs. Raquel is single handedly saving season 10 lmao,” someone said.

“I don’t think it’s about changing anyone’s opinion…more about diverting attention away from that group,” someone said of the previous RHOBH drama.

Some Fans Defended Samantha Saunders in the Reddit Thread: ‘His Wife Is Understandably Angry & Devastated’

Several fans disagreed with the original poster and explained why they feel like the drama is totally real.

“Are you guys actually seriously this delusional,” a fan asked.

“I honestly think it’s no more than his wife is pissed off and she took the opportunity to embarrass him for the ***hole he is,” someone wrote.

“We saw the DMs,” someone pointed out. “Garcelle’s son was sending filthy messages to other women while married. His wife is understandably angry and devastated the same way Garcelle was when she emailed her husband’s entire company he was having an affair.”

