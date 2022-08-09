RHOBH Star’s Son Teases Filming With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Girls

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” could see an unexpected face in season 10.

Filming for the milestone season of the Bravo reality show is currently underway, and with three newly single ladies in the mix — that’d be Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Raquel Leviss — a girls’ trip was definitely in order. And what better way to scream “single” than in Vegas?

According to BravoTV.com, the trio hit the casinos in Las Vegas where they tried their luck at roulette. The bar stars also posed for photos while out to dinner in Sin City, with Bravo’s cameras capturing all of the fun.

But when the girls’ trip airs on “Vanderpump Rules,” there may be a bit of a crossover with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais’ Son, Oliver Saunders, Teased That He Filmed With the VPR Stars

In a post shared on his Instagram page on August 3, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, was seen posing with the “Vanderpump Rules” ladies. In the pic, Saunders posed with Leviss, Kent, Maloney and recurring VPR “friend” Kristina Kelly.”

“A Little Future Surprise,” Saunders captioned the photo. He also included movie camera and popcorn emoji and the #vanderpumprules hashtag.

In the comment section, fans – and Saunders’ famous mother – reacted.

“Exciting!” wrote Beauvais.

“Oh my!!! Pls tell us you’re gonna be featured in the VPR this coming season?!?” another follower wrote.

“The crossover event we need!!!” another added.

Lisa Vanderpump Hired Oliver Saunders to Work at Her Vegas Restaurant

All of the people in the photo have been employees of Lisa Vanderpump, either in the past or present. While all of the ladies have worked at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, Saunders is actually employed at one of Vanderpump’s bars in Las Vegas.

In an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Vanderpump revealed that last fall, after she met Beauvais at a fundraiser, the RHOBH star pitched the idea of Vanderpump hiring her son.

“She said to me, ‘I was wondering if you could give my son a job,’” Vanderpump revealed. “[And] normally I hate that when people say that to me… [But] she said, ‘Well he’s in Vegas.’ And I thought, ‘Oh okay, I’m a little more removed from that on a day-to-day basis.’”

Vanderpump told Beauvais she could get her son the job but it would be “up to him” to keep it. The restaurant owner ultimately decided to have Saunders as “the face of my restaurant in the Cocktail Garden” at her Caesars Palace location. Saunders was also on hand for the grand opening of LVP’s latest Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, and his boss hinted that he would be working there, too.

“People love him, and now he wants to move over to the new restaurant, Vanderpump a Paris,” Vanderpump said.

Saunders has made several cameos on RHOBH. In a scene that aired earlier this year, the married dad had to fend off Erika Jayne’s advances.

