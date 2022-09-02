Garcelle Beauvais’ Son’s Wife Says He Cheated on Her With Raquel Leviss

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders is married to Sam Saunders. The couple tied the knot in 2020, according to People magazine.

Oliver is the eldest of Beauvais’ three boys. The 31-year-old works at Lisa Vanderpump’s new lounge at the Paris Hotel on the Las Vegas strip. Oliver has been featured on RHOBH briefly, including earlier in the current season.

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Sam took to her Instagram feed to share that her husband has been disrespecting her since he “started working” at Vanderpump Paris. She said that he “made jokes about [her] mental health and suicidal thoughts with [his] coworkers.” In addition, Sam claims that Oliver has been cheating on her.

Heavy has reached out to Sam for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sam Claims That Oliver Cheated on Her With Raquel Leviss

Sam shared a screenshot of a text exchange in which someone — presumably Oliver — tells her that “nobody takes somebody in a cooco house seriously” after she asks him to “defend her.” She didn’t give any context for the text messages but she did say that Oliver hooked up with “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss.

“He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant. I have found out he has made out with Raquel while filming @lisavanderpump & plans to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming. He continue to lie to me and say he wanted to work on things but behind my back continue to talk bad about me and disown being a stepdad,” her Instagram caption read in part.

“When I met Oliver and fell in love him him I had no idea the demons he was battling- Because I loved this man and saw everything he was cable of I stayed and trusted him. I stayed silent and helped him behind closed doors and never talked bad about him or blasted his secrets. I helped this man get back on feet after fighting a strong addiction and battling in the courts. I financially supported this man and all the kids off one income while he was getting clean. I worked extra paid for all his studio time with music,podcasts, video shoots etc. once he got his job I decided to pursue real estate trusting he was going to support me like I did to him. Instead this man has left me in thousands of dollars of debt and In a financial struggle,” she continued.

She asked that the public keep her and her family in their prayers before taking to her Instagram Stories to share messages that appear to be between her husband and other women.

Oliver has not publicly responded to his wife’s claims, but he did share her post to his Instagram Stories. Beauvais has not publicly commented on the claims, either.

Heavy has reached out to Beauvais and Leviss’ reps for comment.

Sam Claims She Has ‘Receipts for Everything’

In her Instagram caption, Sam made it clear that she has evidence of the things she’s claiming.

“YES I HAVE Receipts of everything!!” she wrote. Several people took to the comments section to show her support.

“I’m so sorry, momma. I’m sending you all of my love and prayers,” one person wrote.

“I’m proud of u,” added another.

“I’m so sorry this has happened to you! Sending prayers! Stay strong,” a third comment read.

“Not surprised.. and I [100] believe he’s delusional. They usually are and these new found friends will not be there when he falls again,” someone else said.

