Fans Are Concerned About Southern Charm Star Over New Photo

Olivia Flowers posted a few photos of herself on Instagram and later deleted them as many fans expressed concerns in the comments about the “Southern Charm” cast member’s slender frame.

The season 8 newbie posted a photo of herself in a beige outfit posing on the sidewalk and later posted a second photo in the same outfit next to her mother. However, both posts picked up many comments asking if the “Southern Charm” star was “okay” as she was looking very thin.

Both photos have since been deleted but a screenshot of one is available on Reddit.

Many Fans Expressed Concern After Flowers Posted the Photo

The first photo posted by Flowers was shared on Reddit, where many people commented about her appearance and expressed concern at an apparent weight loss. However, several others pointed out that they thought the photo had been edited.

One person wrote, “she doesn’t look well. This is alarming.” Another agreed, “she doesn’t look healthy.”

One person commented, “So skinny! Has she lost weight since filming.” Yet another said, “She is shockingly thin, photoshop or not.”

The Finale of Season 8 Aired This Week & the Reunion Will Be Aired Next Week

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” saw Flowers navigate her budding romance with Austen Kroll, especially in light of his difficult past with Madison LeCroy. Flowers revealed on the show that she first connected with Kroll when the Bravo star slid into her DMs and she said the two began hanging out.

At the start of the season, viewers saw Kroll meeting Flowers’ parents, although the two kept things very casual. Their developing relationship hit a speed bump, though, when Kroll told Flowers that they had to move slow and they should keep seeing other people. Afterward, Flowers brought a date to the infamous dog wedding and Kroll was bothered by that.

It seemed as though things only improved from then on for the pair, as the cast trip to St. Simons Island that aired on September 22, 2022, showed them getting very cozy and kissed in front of the group. Since the show filmed in the fall of 2021, Flowers and Kroll appeared to continue hanging out and were pictured on a couples getaway with Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green.

Although things have been progressing well, there has been tension among the cast with Flowers, Kroll and Kroll’s ex LeCroy. During season 8, Kroll confessed to Flowers that he was having issues committing to someone else following his off-and-on relationship with LeCroy. Kroll and Flowers also argued after Flowers expressed her intention of being “cordial” with LeCroy.

Since then, the two women have fired shots at each other, with LeCroy calling Flowers “homely” on social media” while Flowers accused LeCroy of continuing to send Kroll late night text messages. As viewers know, LeCroy is now engaged and set to be married this fall.

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion will air on Bravo on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

