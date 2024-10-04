‘Southern Charm’ Alum Announces Surprise Engagement

“Southern Charm” alum Olivia Flowers is engaged. The former girlfriend of Austen Kroll accepted a proposal from her beau Alex Williams, People magazine reported on October 3.

Flowers, 32, got unexpectedly engaged to Williams, 34, in New York City while in town for Project Lyme Gala that the former Bravo star participated in in honor of her late brother, Conner. Williams proposed at the Meadow Terrace Suite at JW Marriott Essex House, the outlet shared. To pull off the surprise, he threw his future fiancée off by telling her they were doing a photoshoot with her social media manager. Williams then popped the question with Flowers’ closest friends and family present, per People.

“Looking back now it’s concerning just how many things I didn’t pick up on, but it made for a good surprise,” Flowers said.

Flowers previously dated Kroll during the 8th season of “Southern Charm” but they were no longer together by the time the reunion rolled around. She also appeared in season 9, where her split from Kroll was addressed, as well as his controversial kiss with her friend Taylor Ann Green.

Olivia Flowers Shared Photos From Her Surprise Proposal

On October 3, Flowers posted photos from her surprise engagement to Instagram. One photo featured her embracing her fiancé as he remained down on one knee with the ring box beside him. Another showed the couple doing a toast with the bride-to-be’s parents, Robin and Garry Flowers. In other photos, the newly engaged pair posed with friends Williams had secretly invited to the proposal. Flowers also shared a video of the moment she was surprised by her friends at the luxury hotel.

Flowers received congratulations from multiple Bravo stars.

“Ahhhhhhh yay!!!!! Congrats!!!!😍😍😍,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay.

“Congrats girl!! ❤️” added ‘Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

“So so happy for you ❤️😍,” added “Summer House” alum Danielle Olivera.

“congrats sweet girl ❤️ so happy for you,” added Samantha Feher.

Olivia Flowers Met Her Future Husband ‘Randomly’ at a Wedding

Flowers previously shared details on how she met Williams, who lives in Texas. During an interview on “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay,” she said she met her boyfriend “very randomly” at a wedding in May 2023.

One year after meeting Williams, she posted to Instagram to commemorate their dating anniversary. “After arriving late to a wedding (& tripping up the church stairs) I was met by a handsome usher to take me to my seat,” she captioned a series of photos of her and Williams. “Later, that same usher asked my date (my dad) if he could dance with me. A year later and we’re still dancing 🪩(and tripping up stairs) Cheers to stage 5 clinging.”

In July 2024, Flowers told Shay that her new relationship caused Bravo producers to rethink her status on “Southern Charm,” which is filmed in Charleston, South Carolina. She confirmed that she would not appear in the upcoming 10th season of the show.

“The production company was just like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’re choosing a different path,’” Flowers shared. “I went from feeling pretty confident and excited for the next [season] to then being a little blindsided.”

Flowers admitted she had hoped to show another side of herself after filming a “heavy” season 9 following her brother’s death.