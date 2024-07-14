‘Southern Charm’ Star ‘Blindsided’ By Firing Ahead of Season 10

A “Southern Charm” star shared details about her unexpected exit from the Bravo reality show. In an interview on July 12, 2024, Olivia Flowers confirmed she will not be back for the 10th season of “Southern Charm.” Flowers was a main cast member for two seasons.

Speaking on “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Flowers, 32, confirmed, “I’m not on this new season.” “I went from feeling pretty confident and excited for the next [season] to then being a little blindsided,” she shared with podcast host Scheana Shay.

“I wanted to have another season to get to be more me,” Flowers added. “Last season was very heavy, and I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water. I was looking forward to having another [season] and getting to be a little bit more myself, show my personality and exploring the new friendships and all that.”

Olivia Flowers Said Producers Noticed She Wasn’t Spending As Much Time in Charleston, SC, Where ‘Southern Charm’ Is Filmed

Flowers’ breakup with Austen Kroll, broken friendship with Taylor Ann Green, and the sudden death of her brother Conner, became a big part of the last season on “Southern Charm.”

She has since moved on from Kroll with her new boyfriend Alex Williams, who lives in Texas, and that is what may have put her job in jeopardy.

Flowers told Shay her exit from “Southern Charm” was not her decision.

“I was super bummed,” she said on the podcast. “I got the call like, a few weeks before filming. The production company was just like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’re choosing a different path.’”

Flowers, who previously lived in her parents’ posh Charleston home, explained that her parents had moved to Texas, and she met her boyfriend “very randomly.”

“Had I known it was working against me or making people think I was choosing a different path? I wish there had been more communication there,” she said.

There had been buzz about Flowers’ status on “Southern Charm.” In March, the fan account @Best of Bravo teased, “Olivia did not get asked back to Southern Charm for next season. Rod [Razavi] is out as well!”

At the time, longtime cast member Craig Conover told Us Weekly he was hopeful the rumor was not true. “We love Olivia, so I hope that’s not the case,” the Sewing Down South founder said in March.

“[Casting is] a little more fluid than people think, he added. “It’s not like a baseball contract. If you showed up, they’d be like, ‘Hey what are you doing here?’ … I love having Rodrigo [Reyes], Rod and Olivia all around.”

Fans Will See Some New Cast Members on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10

In addition to Flowers, the 9th season of “Southern Charm” starred Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte.

According to TV Insider, season 10 will include newcomer/ “Bachelor” alum Salley Carson. Model Molly O’Connell and friend of the cast Ryan Albert, are also on the rumored cast list.

In late June, @queensofbravoplus posted that filming for “Southern Charm” season 10 had wrapped. Several of the rumored new cast members appeared in photos from the finale shoot.

Bravo has not yet confirmed the “Southern Charm” season 10 cast.

