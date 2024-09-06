‘Southern Charm’ Star Doesn’t Remember Last Season Because of Traumatic Event

“Southern Charm” personality Olivia Flowers opened up about filming the show’s 9th season following the January 2023 death of her brother, Conner Flowers.

During an appearance on the August 29 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Flowers noted that her brother died “right in the middle of filming” “Southern Charm” season 9. People magazine reported that Conner Flowers’ “cause of death” was ruled “as accidental overdose of fentanyl.”

She said that she felt as though she was expected to continue shooting the series while mourning Conner Flowers.

“I was like I got a break [for filming]. I got a week with my family and whatnot. And then it was like someone pressed play on production,” said Flowers.

Flowers stated that she did not want her co-stars to talk about her brother while cameras were rolling without her there.

In addition, Flowers said she does not remember filming “Southern Charm” after her brother died.

“I look back on that season, I felt like I was sleep-walking. Like, I don’t even remember it. Like, I’m trying — with all this trauma,” said Flowers.

In addition, she said filming “Southern Charm” season 9 after her brother’s death “was a mess.”

She clarified that the show’s production team were “respectful” and kind to her following her brother’s death.

Olivia Flowers Opened up About Her Brother’s Death in a November 2023 Interview

Flowers discussed her brother’s death during a November 2023 interview with People magazine. She described Conner Flowers as “very lively.” She also said he had the “biggest heart.”

Flowers also stated that her brother was given prescription painkillers by a medical professional to help assist with his “longtime battle with Lyme disease.”

“He started depending, at a very young age, on this prescription medicine to feel normal,” said Flowers to the publication.

She also said her brother eventually went to a rehabilitation center to deal “with getting off this medicine.”

“It was just such a hard time. We are very, very close as a family. We were all very involved and rallied round him. But for years he was just in and out of rehab, trying so hard to get on the other side of this,” said the former “Southern Charm” star. “It was never a fight to get him to go to rehab; anytime my parents would get him help, it was because he asked for it. He wanted to stop this.”

She also stated his issues with prescription painkillers worsened after breaking his back.

“He was rushed to the hospital and they pumped him full of pain meds, not even thinking. That was a relapse all in itself,” said Flowers.

She also said Conner Flowers sought out help at a Arizona wellness center.

“We had all gone up there to spend Christmas with him and he was completely clean. He just looked and felt great,” said Flowers to the publication.

Flowers noted that her brother visited Charleston in early 2023. She said on January 30, 2023, she received a call from her father that ambulances were at their family home.

“It wasn’t until the coroner pulled up that I put two and two together and realized he was gone,” said Flowers.

Olivia Flowers Wanted to Appear on the Upcoming 10th Season of ‘Southern Charm’

During the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Flowers also confirmed it was not her choice to leave “Southern Charm” after its 9th season. In addition, she said she would like to return to the series.

“I enjoyed the whole process. I really did. Like I said I was bummed not to be asked back,” said Flowers, who joined the series during its 8th season.

In a July 2024 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Flowers explained why she would have liked to continue filming “Southern Charm” following season 9.

“I wanted another season to get to be more me. Last season was very heavy. I was honestly just trying to keep my head above water,” said Flowers to Shay.

In addition, she said she experienced “emotional blackouts” while filming the show’s 9th season.

“There’s conversations I don’t even remember,” said Flowers during the July 2024 interview.