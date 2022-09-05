Southern Charm Star Ripped for Exposing Co-Star’s Private Relationship Notes

Olivia Flowers was called out by many “Southern Charm” fans this week after she posted an Instagram Story about her friend and co-star Taylor Ann Green that appeared to show some private information about Green’s relationship struggles.

Flowers shared an Instagram Story praising Green for always remembering people’s names, and it showed Green holding her phone with her finger hovering over a note called “Names.” Flowers wrote, “I always wondered how Taylor Ann was so damn good with people’s names.” However, fans quickly noticed that many other notes in Green’s phone were also visible, including some that appeared to be notes about relationship issues.

As Bravo fans know, Green and Shep Rose recently announced their breakup after 2 years together, although there has been speculation that the relationship isn’t completely over yet as the pair has been spotted together since.

Despite Flowers deleting the Instagram Story soon after, a screenshot was shared on social media where fans empathized with Green and many called out Flowers.

Fans Criticized Flowers & Said They Would Be ‘Livid’ If They Were in Green’s Position

A Reddit thread was created with fans addressing the screenshot. Someone wrote, “Yooooo I’d be so mad at Olivia lol.” Another added, “I would freak out if someone screenshot my notes and posted it. This is a weird move.” Someone else commented, “Right?? I bet Olivia felt awful if they’ve realized.” One person said, “Olivia, girl, at least block out the other notes! Sheeeeesh I’d be livid if I was Taylor.”

Someone else said, “I’ve done that before, typing out my texts before sending them. Olivia’s so thoughtless to post that lol.” Another wrote, “I kinda can’t believe Olivia posted this. Seems like an invasion of privacy.” One person said, “Olivia is 1) a shitty friend 2) dumb as a box of rocks.” Another added, “God I hope no one ever posts a pic/video of my notes app. That s*** is like a diary for a lot of people.”

One person said, “Why would Olivia do that? That’s pretty personal.” A few people had a different take, with someone saying, “she def did it with taylors permission. this is on purpose.” Another person agreed, “Agreed the context of the post is reading the notes…I’m not mad about it, but this was definitely posted ‘accidentally on purpose’.”

A few people said they thought Green was getting ready for the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion, with someone said, “She’s ready for the reunion.” Another added, “She is reunion ready.” One person wrote, “This screen shot is more intriguing then this entire season so far.” Someone else said, “Wedding songs and then ‘I can walk away from this relationship’ yikes!!”

Green & Rose Broke Things Off in July But Flowers Said She Thought It Might Not Be Permanent

Flowers’ post showing Green’s notes about relationships came just over a month after Green and her boyfriend of two years, Shep Rose, called it quits. Green and Rose announced their breakup on July 20 and she later revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that they were no longer in contact.

“He wants to be, but that’s having his cake and eating it too,” the season 8 newbie told Andy Cohen. “So, no, I’m not about that. Not for right now, at least.” However, some pictures of the ex-couple have since been shared on social media showing that they have hung out after their split.

Flowers also shared in a Page Six interview that she didn’t think Green and Rose’s breakup was definite. “It’s still pretty much in that arena [of a break],” Flowers said. “Nothing is permanent at this point. They’re both just taking the time to figure things out.”

