Paige DeSorbo Called Out by Fans Over ‘Mean Girl’ Comment

Paige DeSorbo has been making a few appearances on season 8 of “Southern Charm” thanks to her relationship with one of its OG stars, Craig Conover.

Fans seized on one of the comments she made during the 11th episode of the season and roasted the “Summer House” star on social media. DeSorbo was visiting Conover and they were getting ready for Austen Kroll’s Friendsgiving party when Conover complimented his girlfriend on her all-black outfit.

“I can’t with the not black anymore, I’m so over it.” she replied, deadpan. “It’s not who I am as a human to not wear black,” she continued as Conover laughed. “Because everyone’s like basic beige Betty down here and I’m trying to fit in,” she added as Conover pointed out that Charleston residents wear a lot of pastels and florals as well. “Yeah, I can’t,” DeSorbo replied with an eye roll.

Later, she told Kroll’s sister that she was so happy to see her dressed in black and leather. The comments appeared to rub many fans the wrong way as they took to social media to call out DeSorbo and point out that she wore a lot of beige and pastels on “Summer House.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Ripped DeSorbo for the ‘Hypocritical’ Comment & Reacted to Photos of Her Wearing Beige

DeSorbo’s comments came up a few times on Reddit after the episode aired, including in one thread where someone wrote, “When beige said this [comment] I gasped. We literally just watched her on summer house wearing pastels and bright colors all summer. She’s such a hypocrite and I used to really like her on SH.”

Someone else agreed, “Paige literally wore neon lime green all last summer. She’s such a poser.” Someone commented, “Omg I thought the same lol – like… you dress exactly like that at the Hamptons all summer, how much more basic and obvious can you get?!” Many said her comments were showing a “mean girl” side, including someone who said, “I was yelling at the television when she said that about basic! She is such a mean girl!” Another wrote, “literally the rich mean girls we all went to HS with and got bullied but they tricked us by branding themselves as relatable. I’m so over it.”

The comments came up again in a reaction thread to DeSorbo and Hannah Berner’s outfits at the US Open. While the thread was created for general reactions to their outfits, many people pointed out that DeSorbo was wearing a beige ensemble. “Basic beige Betty,” one person quickly pointed out. Another said, “Talk about a Basic Beige Betty.”

Someone wrote, “She should forever regret that statement.” Someone else asked, “Wait, I thought Paige didn’t wear beige?” Yet another person wrote, “Paige tries too hard and it always falls flat. She’s dressed like a basic beige Betty here. Wasn’t she just talking about how she couldn’t do that look on Southern Charm?” Someone else said, “Also. This hideous look is…BEIGE.” Another agreed, “Wow ‘basic beige Betty’ really popped off.”

Around the same time, someone created a thread showing a photo of Conover and DeSorbo hanging out with Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky on a trip with their friends Matt Forssman and Kristina Melnichenko back in June 2022. While the Reddit thread was about a different topic, the most upvoted comment was someone who wrote, “Look who’s wearing beige.”

DeSorbo Has Had Some Appearances on ‘Southern Charm’ During Her Visits With Conover

DeSorbo has made several appearances on “Southern Charm” so far and during the 11th episode of season 8, she confronted Conover’s ex, Naomie Olindo.

Olindo told DeSorbo she felt as though the New York native was “coming at” her. In return, DeSorbo asked Olindo point-blank, “Do you have feelings for Craig still?” Olindo replied no and the two women ended up moving on from the topic in an amicable way.

“You are my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, we were never going to be best friends,” DeSorbo told Olindo. “It’s not like we were going to call each other and be like, ‘Let’s get coffee.’ But I wanted to be able to be with you in settings like this and be like, ‘Where did you get those pants?’”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’