Are Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo & Perry Rahbar Still Together?

During the Season 5 premiere of Bravo’s Summer House, viewers will get a look into star Paige DeSorbo’s relationship with her boyfriend, Perry Rahbar. But, are the two still together today?

Unfortunately, DeSorbo and Rahbar are not together anymore. The couple revealed their breakup in October 2020, after almost a year of dating. DeSorbo announced the split during an episode of her Giggly Squad podcast with costar Hannah Berner. “My boyfriend and I broke up,” DeSorbo said. “Confirmed, I’m a single girl about the town now.”

This may come as a surprise to some Summer House fans, because during Season 4, DeSorbo and Rahbar seemed quite serious. “Honestly, he said [in] 2020, always have my nails painted,” DeSorbo said during the Season 4 premiere, indicating an engagement in the future.

Paige DeSorbo Said That She and Rahbar Had Different Ideas of Their Future Together

During a recent interview with People, DeSorbo opened up more about her split, revealing that she and Rahbar had different ideas of what their future may have looked like together. “I just knew in the pit of my stomach that I didn’t feel the best about myself,” DeSorbo told People. “I didn’t feel ready to take on certain things that I know that he is so ready for. He’s 10 years older than me, so much smarter, so much more accomplished, just more mature. And I never wanted to let him down. So I just felt like maybe this isn’t our right time.”

DeSorbo continued, “I feel like, at 28, this is the last time I’ll ever be able to be super, super selfish. And I don’t want to miss out on that. Before quarantine started, I was definitely having certain feelings, and then the pandemic hit and we kind of were like, ‘Okay, well, what are we doing to do?’ We had the time to really figure it out.”

However, even though the two have broken up, DeSorbo maintains that she is still on good terms with Rahbar. “We definitely still love each other,” DeSorbo said. “And I think the number one thing is we both really respect each other.”

Paige Desorbo Has Opened Up About The Breakup on her Podcast

On her podcast with Berner, DeSorbo has opened up about her breakup with Rahbar and has explained that she thinks sometimes a breakup can lead to better things. “I used to be so scared of change, now I welcome that s***,” DeSorbo said during an October 27 episode of The Giggly Squad podcast, as noted by Page Six. “What’s meant for you, you can’t mess it up.”

Desorbo’s cohost and Summer House costar, Berner, also agreed. “Change is good,” Berner explained during the podcast. “And, you know, you can have anxiety about change. [Like] ‘Oh, I’m single now and I don’t have a guy that texts me every morning, all the time,’ [but] I think that change is great when you don’t look back at rose-colored glasses … Breakups are the f—king best in the world … Change is how you grow.”

Season 5 of Summer House premieres on February 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.

