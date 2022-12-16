‘Winter House’ Fans Call Out Paige DeSorbo for Comments About How People in Charleston Dress

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo received flack after she made comments about people who live in the city of Charleston, South Carolina, where her boyfriend, Craig Conover, resides.

The Bravo stars have been dating for more than a year, and the topic of marriage and kids has been brought up multiple times. But during a December 2022 episode of “Winter House,” DeSorbo made a comment about the possibility of moving to Charleston – and the surprising reason why it may not work for her.

Paige DeSorbo Said She Could Never ‘Adapt’ to Charleston Due to the Way People Dress

DeSorbo talked about her relationship with Conover on the “Stowe Messy” episode of “Winter House.” According to BravoTV.com, the New Yorker admitted that she never wanted to raise her future family with the “Southern Charm” star in New York city, but that she was also hesitant to move to South Carolina.

“Living in New York, I never saw myself having kids in the city, but I also never saw myself moving to the surrounding areas,” DeSorbo said. “Now, with Craig, could I see myself moving to Charleston? I don’t know.”

“I don’t know if I could adapt to Charleston,” she added in a confessional. “It’s a lot of florals. It’s a lot of smiling. No one wears black. I’ve never seen someone in a black leather pant, and that’s my whole personality.”

On the “Winter Hosue” finale episode, “Until We Gnar Again,” DeSorbo used a fake Southern accent as she talked about a future in Charleston. “I better get my bows and hair clips ready, I’m going down South,” she cracked.

On social media, fans reacted to DeSorbo’s comments about fashion in Charleston.

“Paige has just lost her charm. Mean girl persona. Now bragging she wears black and can’t live in Charleston,” one viewer wrote.

“Paige is acting like everyone in Charleston wears pantaloons and corsets having never seen a ‘black leather pant.’ I guess she missed that season when Kathryn [Dennis] wore them the whole time,” another wrote.

“Paige thinks her personality is black leather pants. Girlie, you’re as basic as can be,” another wrote to the Bravo star.

“The way she makes wearing all black her personality is embarrassing,” a Reddit user wrote of DeSorbo.

“Can someone remind Paige she’s from Albany and not NYC! I hate when she talks about everyone’s style in Charleston as if she dresses better than everyone else,” another wrote.

Others called DeSorbbo “ridiculous” and warned her she needs to change her attitude.

“Hey Paige! News flash! I live in Charleston and I wear black all the live long day! So knock it the eff off. I also wear leather pants. I KNOW SHOCKER!! Stop being ridiculous U R exhausting,” one commenter wrote.

“If someone like Paige moved here with her attitude, she’d most likely get her a** handed to her in .05 seconds. Her attitude towards Charleston isn’t going to do well for her,” another added.

Paige DeSorbo is Known For Her Fashion Hauls

DeSorbo is known as a fashionista and regularly posts Amazon live stream clothing hauls. In an interview with Thrift and Tell, the ‘Summer House” star described her style as “trendy, chic, timeless.”

“Style is timeless,” she added. “If you love something and it makes you feel good in it then wear it. I always say, when I love my outfit I just feel better.”

And in the past, she revealed that she would never change her style just because she’s in a different city.

“I love anything velvet,” she told E! News. “I would wear it with a black leather pant. They don’t wear black a lot in Charleston, but I wouldn’t want to change my style just because I’m in the south, so I would absolutely wear this on a date with Craig.”

READ NEXT: Big ‘Southern Charm’ Moments From BravoCon