Paige DeSorbo Reveals Why She’d Be ‘Okay’ With Becoming a Parent Soon

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo discussed the possibility of having a family with her boyfriend, “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover.

While speaking to Access Hollywood on November 4, during the weekend of the 2023 BravoCon, DeSorbo stated that she is not in a rush to start having children. She clarified, however, that she would be fine if she were to get pregnant in the near future, as she believes she is at an appropriate age to become a parent. The 31-year-old also shared she would not mind having children before getting married.

“I used to think, ‘Oh my god, yeah, you have to married before kids.’ But I’m 31, today … If I have a child, I have a child, you know. I’m in my 30s now, that’s the normal time, so, I would be okay with it,” said DeSorbo.

During the Access Hollywood interview, DeSorbo referenced that she and her boyfriend split their time between New York and Charleson. She stated that the couple is not interested in finding a permanent place to live until they have children.

“I really don’t think about moving somewhere permanently until I’m a mom. And please don’t stress me out like that. I eat cereal for dinner. I can’t take care of a baby right now,” quipped DeSorbo.

She also shared she enjoys having the opportunity to spend her time in two different states.

“Who doesn’t like having two homes?” said the “Summer House” star.

Craig Conover Mentioned Having Children With Paige DeSorbo

Conover mentioned possibly having children with DeSorbo, whom he began dating in 2021, during a separate November 4 Access Hollywood interview. He shared his girlfriend’s sentiment that they can continue having a long-distance relationship until they start a family.

“I truly believe that until we have kids, we don’t have to pick a place,” said Conover. “And so, we’re just kind of enjoying our lives and maybe in this day and age, long-distance makes sense.”

Conover also stated that DeSorbo enjoys having some alone time.

“She loves her two days to herself,” said the Sewing Down South co-founder.

Craig Conover Noted That He & Paige DeSorbo Have spoken About Their Relationship Issues On Camera

During a September 2023 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Conover suggested he is pleased with how his relationship with DeSorbo has been progressing.

“It is moving forward, slow and sustainably,” said Conover.

In addition, the lawyer said he believes Bravo fans may have some misconceptions about his relationship because of conversations he and DeSorbo have had on “Summer House” and “Southern Charm.” For instance, in “Summer House” season 7, episode 9, DeSorbo tearfully told Conover that she did not want to move to South Carolina because she would miss her family, who reside in New York.

“By repeating that conversation over and over, it does make it look like we have issues. It looks like we really, really care about — that we’re not okay with our current situation. And we just are,” said the lawyer. “The balance of going up and back, which are two great cities, New York City and Charleston, we’re just happy.”

Conover also stated that he and DeSorbo do not spend much of their time having difficult conversations about their future.

“We only force ourselves to have those conversations when we are forced to on-camera. But what’s real about it is we’re like, ‘Well, yeah, we’ve never really talk about this.’ Because we don’t let the stress of the unknown and the future like ruin our day today,” said the “Southern Charm” star.