Paige DeSorbo Grilled for Excusing Craig Conover’s ‘Concerning’ Behavior

Paige DeSorbo was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” but she spent most of the time fielding questions about her boyfriend, Craig Conover.

The “Summer House” star has been dating the “Southern Charm” veteran since late 2021, and much of their relationship has been documented on their respective reality shows, as well as the “Winter House” spinoff, which was filmed in February 2022 and is airing now on Bravo.

On “Winter House,” Conover has been shown having tantrums multiple times, often after drinking. In a recent episode, he threatened co-star Luke Gulbranson as he accused him of making the woman in the house uncomfortable with his touchy behavior, per E! News, but the other roommates called Conover out for his poor delivery.

In a confessional, DeSorbo defended her man by saying he wasn’t “wrong” for confronting Gulbranson. “But when Craig gets in these righteous moments, there’s no calming him down,” she added. “There’s no changing his mind. So it’s kind of just best to let it simmer for a second.” Later in the episode, she described Conover as “passionate” and “very vocal.”

Paige DeSorbo Was Asked About Craig Conover’s Concerning Drunken Behavior’ on WWHL

On the October 27, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” DeSorbo was a guest alongside co-star Amanda Batula. Host Andy Cohen threw a steady stream of Craig-related questions to DeSorbo, and asked her if she has apologized to Batula for constantly shading her husband, Kyle Cooke, when Conover also displays “concerning drunken behavior.”

DeSorbo admitted that she has told Batula on multiple occasions “how much more” she respects her now that she is dealing with a similar situation.

Cohen also asked DeSorbo why she runs away to “escape” when Conover begins acting “like a raving lunatic.” The “Summer House“ star revealed that when she filmed “Winter House” with Conover in February 2022, they had only been dating for a few months.

“I was in the first six months of dating Craig so I was taken aback by what I was seeing,” she admitted. “But now that I’m a year in… wait ‘til ‘Summer House.’”

DeSorbo teased that when they filmed “Summer House” a few months later, she chewed Conover out “all the time.”

DeSorbo also addressed a fan who pointed out that most of her “Winter House” confessionals so far have been her complaining about Conover. She said it isn’t “awkward” to watch back with her boyfriend because he “knows that some of his behavior was unacceptable.”

“And now we’re a year into our relationship so that green screen criticism is in real life to him,” DeSorbo said.

Cohen noted that Conover was “the most popular guy on Bravo” just a few weeks ago, but he emphasized the word “was.”

Paige DeSorbo Revealed Why She Puts Up With Craig Conover’s Behavior

DeSorbo has admitted that Conover can be “obnoxious.”

“Do I totally disagree with some of Craig’s behavior? A thousand percent,” she previously said, per BravoTV.com. “There’s something about the loud, obnoxious, messiness of Craig that I innately am drawn to. Even if there are things that annoy the s*** out of me.”

On the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” DeSorbo was also asked what her parents think of Conover.

“My dad loves Craig, thinks he’s just really to his heart the nicest person and he really is,” she said. “And my mom is like me. She gives him, you know, a little backtalk every once in a while.”

DeSorbo also confirmed that Conover has changed a lot since they filmed their Bravo reality shows earlier this year.

“Craig goes pretty hard,” the “Summer House” star said of Conover’s partying. “But I will say after a year of dating me, Craig has taken a full step back from drinking the way he used to and is very different.”

