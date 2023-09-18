Paige DeSorbo Responds to Rumor She Cheated on Craig Conover

Paige DeSorbo was accused of cheating on Craig Conover, but she didn’t take the rumor lying down.

In an explosive scene on the season 9 “Southern Charm ” premiere “Vows, Vendettas, and Vibrators,” Taylor Ann Green insinuated that DeSorbo had been unfaithful to Conover, whom she has been dating for nearly two years.

Fans immediately commented on Instagram, with many pointing to DeSorbo’s self-admitted laziness and penchant for lounging in bed when she films “Summer House.”

“That’d require too much admin from @paige_desorbo,” one fan wrote of the cheating rumor, in a reference to DeSorbo’s signature “Giggly Squad” comment about things that take too much work.

“Are you kidding!? Paige barely has the energy to deal with Craig, let alone entertain another man!! Silliness,” another wrote.

“The only other person Paige is sharing a bed with is Ciara,” another chimed in, referencing DeSorbo’s “Summer House” co-star Ciara Miller, who frequently lounges in bed with her during filming.

“We all know Paige doesn’t have the energy to cheat lmao,” a fourth fan wrote.

DeSorbo responded to the comment that she’s too lazy to cheat on Conover with, “no I’m cryingggggg.”

On September 16, DeSorbo also posted to her Instagram story with, “You wanna know what’s crazy? Me. So stop playing.”

Craig Conover Defended His Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo

On the “Southern Charm” premiere, Taylor Ann Green flipped out on Conover for not defending her when her ex Shep Rose was unfaithful to her. Rose and Green split in July 2022 amid cheating rumors after two years of dating.

“You called Austen [Kroll] and laughed about Shep trying to cheat on me. You laughed about it,” Green said to Conover on the “Sothern Charm” premiere.

Conover claimed that he actually stopped Rose from kissing a woman who worked for Leva Bonaparte and alleged that if it wasn’t for him, Rose would have slept with her. “And I should have let him!” Conover screamed. “You weren’t there the night he did it. I threw him through a f***ing wall. Screw you. … I didn’t cheat on you my f***ing friend did,” he added in the explosive scene.

Green then fired back to ask Conover, “What about your girl cheated on you?”

“You’re embarrassing yourself!” Conover replied as he stormed off.

After the episode aired, Conover told E! News he felt bad for Green because she’s so “lost” after being hurt by Rose. “It was just sad for me because I think I realized in that moment how lost Taylor really is,” Conover said. “I care about her and I was like, ‘Man, you’re really struggling.'”

Conover explained that Green thought she was going to marry Rose and found out he repeatedly cheated on her, so she was still dealing with the aftermath of the betrayal.

“To say that about Paige—my reaction, the reason I walked away was because there was nothing I could do to help her in that moment, I kinda laughed because I was like, ‘Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV,’” Conover told E! “It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don’t think that comes with this territory anymore.”

“Obviously, I had to tell Paige what someone was saying about her, but she had a similar reaction,” the Sewing Down South owner added.

Taylor Ann Green Explained Why She Made the Accusation About Paige DeSorbo

In a sneak peek for the subsequent “Southern Charm” episode “Spilling the JT,” Conover initially said no good would come of telling DeSorbo about Green’s comment. “What Taylor said about Paige, I know it’s bulls****. But I know what Taylor’s dealing with. I know she didn’t mean it,” he said.

Later in the episode, Green admitted she took out her anger at Rose on Conover. “There is a rumor going around that Paige has been not faithful to Craig,” Green said to Bonaparte. “I did, I said it to be hurtful.”

But in a confessional, she said she regretted bringing up the rumor to Conover.

“I genuinely regret what I said to Craig,” the “Southern Charm” star said. “It was difficult seeing Shep, and I wanted to be the big bad b**** in the room and ‘you don’t bother me,’ but I do care. I don’t want to care but I do and that’s why I did go cuckoo.”

