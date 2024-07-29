Paige DeSorbo Says Craig Conover Likes Her ‘So Much More’ Than She Likes Him

Paige DeSorbo said her boyfriend Craig Conover likes her “so much more” than she likes him—and it’s all because she’s been through the trenches when it comes to dating.

In a July 2024 podcast interview, the “Summer House” star explains why her boyfriend of nearly three years has a softer side in their relationship. Speaking on the “LadyGang” podcast on July 23, DeSorbo, 32, said Conover, 35, is “a little bit more sensitive” and more of “a hopeless romantic” than she is, but that they balance each other out.

“I sometimes feel myself being, like, too cold,” DeSorbo admitted. “He likes me so much more than I like him, but it’s just [because] I’ve lived in New York City for 10 years. Like, that just is a harder city. Like, I’ve dated the worst people ever. So I feel like I kind of taught myself how to, like, self-soothe.”

According to Us Weekly, DeSorbo’s dating history includes a short-lived romance with her “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke and a longer-term relationship with Perry Rahbar, which ended in 2020. She also had a fling with “Summer House” alum Andrea Denver.

Paige DeSorbo ‘Broke Out in Hives’ When A Previous Boyfriend Wanted to Propose To Her

DeSorbo and Conover have a long-distance relationship between New York City and Charleston, South Carolina. But the “Southern Charm” star has been more vocal about wanting to take the next step in their relationship with an engagement. On the 8th season of “Summer House,” DeSorbo admitted she was” not ready” for marriage and motherhood and wanted to focus on her career.

On “Lady Gang,” DeSorbo said, “Last time a boyfriend wanted to propose to me, I broke out into hives, and I ran away.”

She also explained why she thinks Conover, 35, is more ready for marriage than she is. “I think it’s partly because he is in South Carolina, and, like, that is just the norm,” she shared on the podcast. “Like, all of his friends have been married. They have, like, 12 kids. They’re, like, starting a commune down there. So I don’t … it is just, like, very different. And he doesn’t have a biological clock. So yeah, I’m not worried about it.”

Craig Conover Has Admitted He May Run Out of Patience With Paige

On the season 8 “Summer House” episode, titled “the Camptons,” Conover told Kyle Cooke that he was working on being the best version of himself—with or without DeSorbo. “I love Paige, but I’m almost becoming the best version of myself, and so if we work out, we work out, but if we don’t, it’s not the end of the world,” he said.

“I hope we do,” he added, before admitting there’s “always that chance” he and DeSorbo won’t work out based on the fact that she wants to stay in New York, and he runs his businesses in Charleston. “Like, it’s very probable,” the Sewing Down South founder added of a future split. “You would be naive to be like, ‘Oh, it’s all just gonna work out,’”

“My patience isn’t gonna last forever, right?“ he added.

DeSorbo addressed her boyfriend’s comments in an interview with E! Online. “We have a higher [chance of breaking up] because we do do long distance, but I think if we weren’t acknowledging that we would be really naïve.”

“I was thankful that he said that because I feel the same way,” she added. “I know he felt that way and so it honestly put me at ease.”

In an interview with BravoTV.com in May 2024, DeSorbo said she already gives Conover as much of herself as she can. “It’s actually draining me,” she admitted.