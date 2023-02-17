Paige DeSorbo Called Out Craig Conover Over His Relationship Comments

Fans expecting an engagement announcement between Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo this year might be waiting for a while longer as DeSorbo shared that Conover’s timeline of November 2023 was “pulled out of thin air.”

DeSorbo’s comments were in reference to Conover’s big reveal on “Watch What Happens Live” back in November 2022. The “Southern Charm” star was asked if he’d propose to DeSorbo in more or less than a year and Conover said “less.” Host Andy Cohen suggested a Christmas proposal, to which Conover said if that was the case, it would be Christmas 2023. “I think, like, eight months,” he added. “I think Thanksgiving-ish.” He then added, “Hopefully, it’ll be before Thanksgiving.”

While promoting the new season of “Summer House,” DeSorbo said when she saw the episode, she called Conover and asked him, “Why would you say that?,” she told Page Six. “He was like, ‘Honestly, I got so nervous, and I didn’t want to say that I didn’t know and people think that I didn’t love you cause I do love you,'” DeSorbo spilled.

Paige DeSorbo Joked That Craig Conover Mentioned a November Timeline Out of Nervousness

During her conversation with Conover about his WWHL appearance, she joked that he “rambled for 20 minutes” about how nervous he got. She eventually told him, “OK, fine, you did great,” DeSorbo laughed as she recounted the story to Page Six.

That said, DeSorbo did clarify that she thinks Conover “literally pulled [the November timeline] out of thin air.” She said it’s a “random month” and joked, “You know, the man can’t be trusted.”

DeSorbo and Conover have been in a long-distance relationship since the fall of 2021, with the “Southern Charm” star based in Charleston, South Carolina, while DeSorbo lives in New York City. However, both have previously shared that they’re happy for now in a long-distance relationship and it’s been working well for them so far.

Paige DeSorbo Will Be Having Some Difficult Conversations With Craig Conover About Their Relationship’s Next Steps on ‘Summer House’ Season 7

The trailer for season 7 of “Summer House” revealed that Conover will be appearing on the Bravo show at some point to visit his girlfriend and it seems as though the two will be having some tough conversations. In one scene, DeSorbo’s co-star Mya Allen asked her why she felt like there was something wrong with a long-distance relationship and DeSorbo replied, “I feel like there’s a lot of pressure.”

In another clip, DeSorbo was having a conversation with Conover and the “Southern Charm” star told her that he wanted her to start coming down to see him in Charleston more often. However, another conversation between the couple showed DeSorbo getting emotional as she told Conover, “You’re making it seem like if I don’t say we should get engaged in six months that you’re gonna be pissed off at me.”

New episodes of “Summer House” season 7 air on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

