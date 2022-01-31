Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Future With Craig Conover

Bravo stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have been dating for several months, but is their relationship full speed ahead?

The 29-year-old “Summer House” beauty and the 32-year-old “Southern Charm” star were friends for several years before things turned romantic after they ended long-term relationships with other people. Fans are shipping the Bravo crossover, but in a new interview, DeSorbo shut down talk of marriage—at least for now.

“I think it would be crazy to make any like huge decision in the first six months of dating,” the fashion writer told Page Six. “It’s, like, so not who we are.”

DeSorbo noted that while she and Conover have a lot of the same values, there are no plans for a proposal as of yet.

“I know that we do have similar values and look at things very similarly,” she told the outlet. “So I’m not worried about, you know, big things that we would disagree on it. But I think [for] anyone to, like, move or get engaged before, like, a year of dating would just be crazy — and so not my vibe.”

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Previously Joked About a Future Marriage & Kids

In November 2021, the couple talked about their holiday plans with their families. During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, DeSorbo revealed plans to spend time with Conover’s clan in Delaware as well as a trek to Albany, New York to visit her family.

When asked if they were “heading towards a potential engagement,” DeSorbo joked to E!’s Morgan Stewart, “I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months. But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I’m going to do it!”

During an episode of Conover’s “Pillows and Beer” podcast last fall, Conover said engagement rings should be “put in a safe” and an identical cubic zirconia copy should be worn instead. “Because I’ve lost so many sentimental, valuable things in my life,” he explained.

Conover went on to say that when he gets married he may want his wedding band inked on his finger for safe keeping. “I would tattoo it because I lose so many f****** things,” he explained.

According to BravoTv.com, Conover also joked to an Instagram fan when asked how many kids he wants to have with DeSorbo. “I think 17’s a good number,” he cracked. “I have to get Paige to weigh in on this. How’s 17, babe?”

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Have a Long Distance Relationship

Not only is it too soon to talk marriage and kids, but with DeSorbo Based in New York and Conover living in South Carolina, the two have yet to jump into a cohabitation situation. Instead, they maintain separate residences and meet up on the weekends.

“We actually love long-distance,” DeSorbo told Us Weekly in October 2021. “We’re two people that are very independent and have so much going on during the week. When we get, like, Monday through Friday to get all of our things done and then I hop on a plane Friday morning, it’s fun. I feel like we’re more present with each other when we are together. We’re not on our phones and we plan and do fun things.”

On the “Pillows and Beer” podcast, Conover revealed that DeSorbo has her own bathroom at his house and leaves clothing at his place.

