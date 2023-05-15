Bravo Star Reveals How Online Hate Has Affected Her Relationship

Paige DeSorbo says her relationship with Craig Conover is better than ever, despite what online critics think.

The “Summer House” star opened up in a May 2023 interview to reveal that she laughs off fake headlines about her relationship with the “Southern Charm” OG, and that online hate has actually strengthened their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paige DeSorbo Addressed Comments About her Hesitation to Move to Charleston, SC

DeSorbo and Conover have been dating for a year and a half and are still doing it long-distance. The fashion blogger and influencer is very rooted in New York City and has been vocal about her reluctance to move to Charleston, South Carolina, where Conover owns a home and runs his business.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, DeSorbo confirmed that all is well in her relationship with Conover, despite an on-camera breakdown over her fears of moving away from her family in New York. “Craig and I are still together, and we still have the same conversations that we had [about moving in together],” DeSorbo said in the interview, “I am only 30, and I’m just so focused on my career right now.”

The “Giggly Squad” host said her boyfriend is supportive of her decision to stay in the Big Apple, even if online haters have other opinions. DeSorbo also explained that she posts very little about her relationship with Conover on social media because it opens them up to “so many opinions and comments.”

Over the past 18 months, the two have faced an onslaught of negative social media comments, including Reddit threads devoted to predicting the end of their relationship or calling them the “least favorite” couple on Bravo.

“Whenever I see headlines of like, ‘Oh my God, they hate each other. they’re going to break up…’ I always call Craig and say, ‘Did you know we broke up two days ago? Why are you still calling me?'” DeSorbo said. “It does bring us closer,” she added. “It’s so nice to have someone that totally gets it and doesn’t get annoyed by random headlines we know aren’t true.”

This Isn’t the First Time DeSorbo Has Addressed Her Haters

DeSorbo has talked about the difficulties with her public romance in the past. Less than a year into her relationship with the “Southern Charm” star, DeSorbo told E! News that it’s “definitely hard” living with the fact that there are so many people that have strong opinions on her relationship.

She then revealed what gets her through. “You have to remember I don’t know Jessica in Iowa who hates me and my boyfriend, and I’ll probably never meet her. So, why am I going to let what she said hurt my feelings?” DeSorbo said in June 2022.

DeSorbo added that because Conover hears the same negative comments, they can relate to one another in a unique way. “If people mutually hate us, it kind of brings us together,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Everybody hates us.’ And he’s like, ‘Whatever, I love you.'”

