Paige DeSorbo Gives Update on Dating Craig Conover

Bravo personality Paige DeSorbo is opening up about dating her “Winter House” co-star Craig Conover, of “Southern Charm” fame.

Paige DeSorbo Spoke About Her Relationship in November 2021

People magazine reported that the 28-year-old and her former “Summer House” castmate Hannah Berner were interviewed together on Alexandra Cooper’s popular podcast, “Call Her Daddy.” While speaking to Cooper, DeSorbo explained her reasoning behind refraining to share moments with Conover on social media. She shared that she has found it frustrating that some people believe that she is dating a fellow Bravo celebrity for the sake of media attention.

“The number one thing that’s really been pissing me off is people are like ‘Oh they’re just acting and they’re doing this as a PR stunt,’” shared the reality television star.

DeSorbo then shared if she wanted the attention, she and Conover would be as public about their relationship as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

“If that was true, I would straight Ben and Jen this s*** and be posting it all over. And I’d have like the best captions to everything,” asserted the 28-year-old.

The Bravo personality revealed that she and Conover, who were introduced through “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke in 2018, “started hanging out in May [2021] and now [they are] officially dating.” DeSorbo then listed several reasons she believes that it is not necessary for Conover to be featured on her social media platforms.

“The only reason I haven’t posted him is I haven’t taken a grid-worthy pic … And this is my real-life boyfriend, you’re not posting your boyfriend on your Instagram until like, I think until he says ‘I love you,’” explained the “Winter House” star.

DeSorbo then confirmed that Conover has not yet told her that he loves her, explaining they “just started being official.” She also noted that she does not appreciate certain opinions about her relationship that she has seen on social media.

“People are like he’ll never like her like he liked his ex-girlfriend or she isn’t even his type and I’m like ‘f*** you.’ And then I’ll like text him, like, ‘Am I your type?’” quipped DeSorbo.

She also clarified that she does eventually plan to include the “Southern Charm” star in an Instagram post.

“In my head, I have like the pose, I have like the picture. Okay so he has like a golf cart that he like drives around his neighborhood. We also live in a community home,” joked DeSorbo. “I want him — the picture to be legs in the golf cart and the caption be like ‘golf cart love affair’ or something like that.’”

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Spent Time Together on Halloween

According to Bravo TV, Paige DeSorbo did take to Instagram Stories on October 29 to upload a snap of her and Conover posing together on Halloween. Conover dressed like Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, while DeSorbo dressed as Lee’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

During an October 2021 episode of her podcast, “Giggly Squad,” co-hosted by Hannah Berner, DeSorbo revealed that she “hate[s] Halloween.”

“I specifically hate this year’s Halloween. It’s the first time I’m a couple and I don’t have a costume because getting a guy to do any type of decision is like the worst,” said DeSorbo.

She joked that Conover was being difficult with his Halloween costume choices.

“I have to like shake keys. I have to be like, ‘Do you want to be a pirates? No?'” quipped the 28-year-old.

