Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Getting Fired From Her Job

Summer Paige DeSorbo is a familiar face on Bravo now, having appeared on “Summer House” for several seasons, its spinoff “Winter House,” and a few appearances on “Southern Charm.”

However, the fashion influencer recently revealed that her work life wasn’t always smooth sailing as she lost her job on the first day of filming “Summer House” and lost her second job soon after that. DeSorbo made the revelation during an Amazon Live on October 19.

“This is a story that nobody knows and I will tell you guys,” she shared. She revealed that when she started on “Sumer House” at the age of 25, she was working for ABC News and their production company. “I was the assistant to the president of unscripted TV,” she revealed.

She explained that when she learned she’d be on “Summer House,” she told her superiors about it. “[I] said ‘I got this job opportunity with NBC. It won’t affect my work schedule at all. We only film Friday through Sunday and I can do my regular job Monday through Friday, all is well,'” she explained. “And they were like ‘That is totally fine. When it comes out on TV we will have to assess if you can still work at our company.’”

DeSorbo said when filming started, she felt “so terrified and nervous” so she took the day off. “I woke up at 8am and I am getting a call from my ABC job,” she shared. “They called me that first day and they fired me. They said ‘We actually reassessed and because you signed a contract with NBC you can’t work with us at ABC.’ So I got fired the first day of ‘Summer House.’”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paige DeSorbo Said She Also Lost Her Freelance Writing Position After ‘Summer House’ Began

In addition to losing her position with ABC, DeSorbo said she was also let go from her freelance writing job for Betches. “I think people thought I didn’t have a job,” she explained on her Amazon Live. “I did freelance writing fashion articles for Betches at the time.”

DeSorbo explained that she met her future “Summer House” co-star Hannah Berner when she went into the Betches office d during her time freelance writing. “Anywho – Betches ended up firing us too because they wanted nothing to do with us once the show started,” DeSorbo admitted.

Paige DeSorbo Has a Lot of Projects On the Go Now Outside of ‘Summer House’

Although DeSorbo lost both of her jobs because of her time on “Summer House,” the Bravolebrity is doing great now and has several projects on the go.

She is the co-host of her own podcast, “Giggly Squad,” along with her former co-star Berner. The two women launched the podcast during their time on “Summer House.” “I feel like when Hannah and I first met, it was kind of, okay, we know that there’s something here that’s a lot bigger than what we’re currently doing,” DeSorbo told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

The podcast became very successful for the pair and led to Berner and DeSorbo launching a tour featuring live podcast shows.

Outside of her podcast, DeSorbo has made a space for herself as a fashion influencer and hosts regular Amazon Live streams to showcase her favorite items. According to a feature in the New York Times, DeSorbo’s Amazon Lives are highly produced segments featuring at least one producer, two camera operators and a set designer. She said she enjoyed talking to her audience on the Lives because it felt more personal, like she was speaking to her friends.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’