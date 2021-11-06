Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner Share Update on Their Friendship

Comedian Hannah Berner starred on the Bravo show “Summer House” throughout its third, fourth, and fifth seasons. Us Weekly reported that throughout the show’s fifth season, the 30-year-old had her fair share of disagreements with her housemates Kyle Cooke and his now-wife Amanda Batula. Due to this feud, Berner faced some criticism on social media. According to Bravo TV, Berner revealed that she would no longer be a “Summer House” cast member on Instagram. In the caption of the May 2021 post, she noted that “this past year has been one of the most important in [her] life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s***.” She explained that she has “welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth.”

“As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I’m announcing I won’t be spending it living in the summer house. These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me,” read a portion of the post.

Paige Desorbo & Hannah Berner Appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Together in November 2021

The comedian’s friend and “Giggly Squad” podcast co-host, Paige DeSorbo, is a current cast member of the “Summer House” spin-off series “Winter House.” DeSorbo is also close with Batula and was a bridesmaid at her September 2021 wedding.

According to Us Weekly, Berner and DeSorbo shared how their relationship with each other has been affected by the former tennis player’s “Summer House” absence on the popular podcast, “Call Her Daddy,” hosted by Alex Cooper. DeSorbo disclosed that she had refrained from having an in-depth conversation regarding Berner no longer being a Bravo celebrity, as she did not want to re-hash painful moments.

“Like I would go on her Instagram and be like ‘D*** how the f*** is she doing this? Like how is she surviving with people commenting this s*** on her page?’ So I never wanted to text her and bring it up if she was at that moment not looking at it,” explained the 29-year-old while speaking to Cooper.

DeSorbo then shared that being friends with Berner does not mean she can not be close to Batula.

“I love [Amanda]. I was just in her wedding and I loved being a part of it because her and I have a different bond but in now way does that — and I got so much s*** for this on Instagram. And just like I’m two faced and I’m like a people pleaser and I just tell people what they want. And it was like no, I love these two people,” said the social media sensation.

Berner revealed that she still makes DeSorbo a priority, stating, “I refuse to give up on my friendship with Paige despite everything that happened.”

“Like I lost everything. I’ve lost jobs, I’ve lost associates, I can’t talk to anyone from that show. I’m not going to lose Paige,” asserted the 30-year-old.

DeSorbo then shared how she felt about Berner no longer being a part of “Summer House.”

“I was, like, ‘Okay, well now I’m not automatically in the middle of the two of them [Amanda and Hannah] and I can have my friendship with Hannah and I can have my friendship with these other people and they will never be mixed again,’” explained DeSorbo. “And I got a lot of heat of like I was Hannah’s puppet and I only did whatever Hannah said. I was like that’s dumb because I am my own person too and I have my own opinions and make my own decisions. But I would be lying if I didn’t say there was a relief because there was so much animosity when we were all in a room together.”

She revealed that she “actually feel[s] like [they are] closer,” as she does not “have anxiety about filming with [Berner].” She then confided that her reasoning “is absolutely selfish.”

Paige DeSorbo Spoke About Craig Conover on a November 2021 Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Paige DeSorbo is currently in a relationship with Craig Conover, of “Southern Charm” fame. During a November 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” alongside her “Winter House” co-star Ciara Miller, DeSorbo briefly discussed Conover. While participating in a game of “Truth or Sip,” the 29-year-old answered the question of “what is the most annoying thing about your boyfriend Craig?”

“He gets drunk and gets very ambitious and wants to like fly to Europe. It’s stressful,” said DeSorbo.

Ciara Miller shared similar comments about Conover.

“He gets so ambitious and then you follow up and he’s like, ‘No, I was drunk,’” shared the model.

