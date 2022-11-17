Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner Called Out Over Upcoming Tour

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner announced on November 14 that they were heading out on tour for live shows of their podcast, Giggly Squad.

The “Summer House” star and her former co-star shared their tour poster on their social media, with DeSorbo writing in the caption, “It’s only a cult if you let it be. PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW at 10:00am Password: GIGGLY.” The poster showed DeSorbo and Berner in the same poses as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s reality TV show “The Simple Life.”

A series of cities for the tour was listed at the bottom of the poster, and perceptive fans soon noticed that one of them, Chicago, was misspelled as “Chigaco, IL.” While several fans called them out for it and laughed about the small mistake, one person ripped the two women, writing, “I mean they’re not known for being smart.” DeSorbo replied, “certainly aren’t.”

Many Fans Pointed Out That Chicago Was Misspelled on the Tour Poster

Many fans noticed that Chicago wasn’t spelled correctly and called out the former co-stars. “Do I win anything for noticing Chicago is spelled incorrectly?” someone asked. Another wondered, “Where is chigaco.” Someone else simply wrote, “NOT CHIGACO.”

A few others made jokes about the typo, as one person wrote, “I heard chigaco’s nice this time of year.” Another asked, “ummmm should we go to Chigaco or wait until they have dates in Chicago?” The podcast hosts were also ripped on Reddit.

Hannah Berner & Paige DeSorbo Named Their Podcast Over a Comment Made by Kyle Cooke on ‘Summer House’

Berner and DeSorbo joined “Summer House” together at the start of the 3rd season and the two coworkers and best friends’ friendship grew over their several seasons on the Bravo show. Berner left the show after the 5th season while DeSorbo remained part of the main cast and also starred on the spinoff “Winter House.”

The two friends launched the podcast “Giggly Squad,” described as the Bravo stars giggling about any topic. “Each week, Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo make fun of everything, but most importantly themselves,” its description states. “They discuss pop culture, fashion trends, television, horoscopes, mental health, dating, and expose their personal lives. Also, they can’t be managed.”

The name for the podcast came from a “Summer House” scene during the season 4 premiere in which OG cast member Kyle Cooke yelled at DeSorbo and Berner for “giggling” at the dinner table while he was attempting to speak. “You’re, like, hanging out with the giggly squad,” he said.

While DeSorbo is now appearing on three Bravo shows, Berner has said she’s very happy to be out of “Summer House.” DeSorbo is on “Winter House,” which is currently airing its second season on Bravo, and recently filmed season 7 of “Summer House.” She also appeared as a guest star on “Southern Charm” thanks to her relationship with its OG star Craig Conover.

Berner, on the other hand, told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel such a space from it, and I’ve done a lot of therapy on getting out of reality TV. They really should have a post-reality TV rehab where they put all of you before you enter real life.”

