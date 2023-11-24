Paige DeSorbo Addresses Lindsay Hubbard’s Belief Co-Star May Have Influenced Her Breakup

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo shared her thoughts about castmate Lindsay Hubbard‘s belief that Kyle Cooke could have influenced Carl Radke‘s decision to break up with her in September 2023.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, DeSorbo was asked if she believed there is “any truth to Kyle getting into Carl’s ear.” The fashion influencer replied, “Absolutely not.” She explained that she believed Radke discussed his relationship issues with Cooke, as they are close friends.

“I think Carl has a best friend. And Carl vents to his best friend and his best friend gives him the advice that a best friend would,” said DeSorbo.

She also stated that she does not believe a friend’s opinion can change the status of a strong relationship.

“I don’t think anyone — if Kyle was able to influence a couple to break up then I don’t think that couple is strong enough in the beginning. So I don’t think that’s true at all,” said the reality television personality.

DeSorbo also stated that fans will have more insight into what led to Radke and Hubbard’s breakup once “Summer House” season 8 airs.

“I think you are definitely going to see what led up to what we all know obviously what happened summer. Two months ago. You’ll see the ins and outs like you always do. You’ll see the couples and you’ll see how everyone interacts with each other. So I think you’ll get the full story,” said DeSorbo.

Paige DeSorbo Spoke About Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Breakup in October 2023

During an October 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” DeSorbo shared she believed Radke made the right decision when he ended his relationship with Hubbard.

“I wouldn’t want to walk down the aisle to someone, who in the back of their head is like, ‘I don’t really want to be here.’ So and then the next time you walk down the aisle, like you don’t want to think, ‘Oh he didn’t really want to be there.’ So I think she doesn’t have to compare it to anything. And in the long run, he did both of them a favor,” said DeSorbo.

Lindsay Hubbard Shared Her Theory About Kyle Cooke in a November 2023 Interview

During a November 2023 interview on “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Hubbard shared she believed Cooke could have influenced Radke to break up with her. She stated that “there could’ve absolutely been points in time over summer where Kyle could have been in Carl’s ear.” The 37-year-old went on to say that she thinks “Kyle’s had it out for [her] for years.”

“He always assumes the worst in me. And he always thinks I’m some master manipulator, you know, calculated person. I’m like, ‘No. I’m just smarter and quicker. I think on my feet,'” said Hubbard.

Hubbard also went on to say she will have more clarity about the situation after she watches the upcoming 8th season of “Summer House.”

“Who knows what those conversations — I guess we’ll find out when this season airs, right? But, I definitely think someone was in Carl’s ear. I just don’t know who it was,” said Hubbard.

Carl Radke Shared How He Has Been Doing Post-Breakup

While speaking to Access Hollywood during the 2023 BravoCon, Radke stated that he has had difficulty following his breakup from Hubbard.

“It’s been harder than my brother passing. I’m not kidding, because of the emotional side. And also what the fallout has been for two months,” said Radke.

The 38-year-old also stated that viewers will have more clarity as to what led to his decision once “Summer House” season 8 airs.

“I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful. But they’re going to understand how a decision or a conversation would come to that. Where I felt like I needed to say to Lindsay, ‘I’m not sure this is right, right now,'” said the Bravo personality.