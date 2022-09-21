Paige DeSorbo Reveals She’s ‘F****** Terrified’ of Living With Craig Conover

Bravo announced the premiere date and released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Winter House” and it showed that the relationship between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover will be tested.

The OG “Southern Charm” star shared in the trailer, “This will be the longest Paige and I have ever spent together.” As viewers might recall, they were both on season 1 of “Winter House” but they weren’t dating as Conover had a girlfriend at the time while DeSorbo was spending time with Andrea Denver.

The trailer also featured DeSorbo sharing her own concerns about living with Conover, revealing in a confessional, “I’m not used to living with a boyfriend. I’m f****** terrified.” It seems as though the drama will just increase for the couple as Conover was seen getting into some major arguments with his co-stars, including one about DeSorbo.

The Trailer Shows Conover Getting Into Arguments With Some of His Co-Stars & Leaving the House

The trailer showed a massive fight involving Conover and “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson regarding DeSorbo, although all the details aren’t clear yet. During the argument, Conover is heard yelling that Gulbranson “touched my f****** girlfriend.”

As DeSorbo looks on, Conover screams at Gulbranson in front of the house, “You’re going to get knocked the f*** out! I will throw you through a goddamn window!” Gulbranson tells Conover to “do it!” and the trailer then shows Conover packing his bags and leaving the house at night. “Getting the f*** out of this goddamn house now,” Conover is heard telling himself as he’s packing to leave.

Viewers will have to wait and see if DeSorbo will leave with Conover and if the “Southern Charm” star will return.

Gulbranson isn’t the only one that gets into it with Conover, though, as footage from the trailer shows Kyle Cooke telling DeSorbo to “get your boyfriend on a f****** chain” while he is seen punching a piñata.

The 2nd Season Has Many Returning Stars From Season 1 & A Few Guest Stars

The second season of “Winter House,” which filmed in Stowe, Vermont, in early 2022, is set to air next month on Bravo. The show will see the return of Amanda Batula and Cooke, Jason Cameron, Austen Kroll, Conover, DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gulbranson. Joining them are newcomers Kory Keefer, who is Conover’s fraternity brother, real estate agent Jessica Stocker, and Rachel Clark, who helped Batula and Cooke with the last-minute floral arrangements at their wedding.

Although not main cast members, the trailer showed that Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke will be visiting the house for a bit. According to the preview, Hubbard will be having a conversation with Cameron about their breakup and miscarriage after season one of “Winter House.”

In addition to the “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” stars on the spinoff show, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules” will be visiting their fellow Bravolebrities in Vermont. In the trailer, Schwartz confided in Cooke and Batula about his marriage to Katie Maloney and said, “I just can’t imagine my life without her.” The VPR couple confirmed their divorce in March 2022, just after the show filmed.

“Winter House” season 2 will premiere on October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

