Paige DeSorbo Welcomes New Member to Her Household

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo announced she has added a new member to her household.

In a July 19 Instagram post, DeSorbo shared several pictures of her new kitten, Daphne. In the post’s caption, DeSorbo referenced that she co-hosts her podcast, “Giggly Squad,” with “Summer House” alum, Hannah Berner, who is a known cat enthusiast.

“This is a cat podcast,” read the caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they were excited for DeSorbo.

“I’m so glad you got a cat 🤍 you’re going to be obsessed – cat haters don’t have one so they can’t speak 💅🏻,” wrote a commenter.

“Daphnes debut!!!!!! She’s perfect 😍,” added another.

Paige DeSorbo Shared Details About Getting a Cat on Her Podcast

DeSorbo opened up about bringing home Daphne in the July 16 episode of “Giggly Squad.” She stated that Berner had been encouraging her to adopt a cat since they became friends six years ago.

DeSorbo shared that she had recently been applying to adopt a cat from different breeders. She said she felt discouraged after she did not receive any replies.

DeSorbo stated that she was able to find Daphne with the help of Berner.

“Hannah called me and was like ‘My friend just got a cat and you should see if they have any available,’” said DeSorbo on her podcast.

DeSorbo also shared that she is impressed with her new cat’s intelligence. In addition, she said Daphne developed an almost immediate connection to her. According to DeSorbo, the kitten has been constantly purring.

While recording the “Giggly Squad” podcast episode, DeSorbo shared that she was nervous to tell her parents that she adopted a cat. According to the “Summer House” star, her mother was not happy about the cat, as she is allergic. DeSorbo’s father, however, shared he was pleased that she got a kitten as he believed it would help with her mental health.

Paige DeSorbo Stated That She Is Not Ready to Have Children

DeSorbo has been in a relationship with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, 35, since 2021. DeSorbo and Conover are in a long-distance relationship, as she resides in New York and he lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a May 2024 episode of the “Summer House After Show,” DeSorbo discussed Conover’s desire to have his first child by the time he is 40 years old. She expressed annoyance over his timeline, as he does not have to experience pregnancy.

“When Craig’s ovaries come in, he can decide when he wants to have a baby. Okay, I love a timeline. I love when people plan things out. I think babies is something that you really can’t plan,” said DeSorbo on the “Summer House After Show” episode. “Also I’m the one who has to have it. So I love that he has a timeline, but we will compromise. And go by my timeline for a baby.”

The 31-year-old also clarified a few misconceptions about her relationship with Conover. She explained that he has neither asked her to marry him nor “move in with him.”

“So I’m going to think about it in my own head. Like, ‘Okay if he’s not asking then like I’m going to proceed with my own personal timeline and I’m not going to sit and wait,’” said DeSorbo.

Paige DeSorbo Stated That She & Her Boyfriend Do Not Often Talk About Getting Engaged

During an appearance on the July 23 episode of the “LadyGang” podcast, DeSorbo stated that she and Conover do not often discuss getting married or having children.

“Me and Craig rarely, like, talk about when are we getting engaged, when are we having a baby,” said DeSorbo on the “Ladygang” podcast episode. “Like, of course, we’ve had those conversations, but it’s not as much as everyone else is having them. So, like, we don’t really get that stressed out about it.”

The upcoming 9th season of “Summer House” is currently in production.