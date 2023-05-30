Paige DeSorbo Called Out by Journalist Over Reunion Comments

Paige DeSorbo was corrected by a journalist on May 29 over comments that she made during part 1 of the “Summer House” season 7 reunion as fans reacted to her claims.

A preview for the “Summer House” reunion was shared on social media and it showed DeSorbo accusing Lindsay Hubbard of knowing that her engagement to Carl Radke was taking place and pretending that she was surprised, referencing the exclusive story ran by People featuring photos of the couple, published just four hours after the engagement.

“I know how People magazine works, you have to plan that, and it doesn’t work on Sunday morning,” DeSorbo said in the clip.

In response to one person who replied to the clip asking if DeSorbo was right and it was “premeditated,” People’s Dave Quinn, who wrote the original engagement announcement, replied, “Not at all. A rep from the network called and asked PEOPLE to run a story because Lindsay and Carl were celebrating in a public space, where plenty of people could see them. Bravo worried the news would be leaked, likely by those people or by their costars. So I wrote fast.”

Quinn then added, “Perhaps Paige doesn’t, in fact, know how PEOPLE Magazine works but I’m happy to fill her in anytime she wants.”

Paige DeSorbo Accused Lindsay Hubbard of Knowing About Her Engagement in Advance During the Episode as Well

It’s not the first time DeSorbo said she was sure Hubbard knew about the engagement in advance because when the episode aired, viewers saw DeSorbo comment on Hubbard’s dress for the engagement.

At Hubbard’s engagement party, she was telling her friends and family about being so surprised at the proposal, which took place at the beach. “She wore shoulder pads to the beach,” DeSorbo shared in a confessional interview. “She knew she was getting proposed to. Nobody just shows up in shoulder pads to the ocean.”

DeSorbo said she was only vocalizing what the rest of the cast was thinking, pointing out that Hubbard “curled her hair” and wore a very nice dress to the beach. However, she added that she wasn’t judging Hubbard as she would have done the same.

During the Reunion, Paige DeSorbo Accused Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke of ‘Premeditating’ Everything

Heat coming from both sides of the couch🔥 Don't miss Part 1 of the #SummerHouse Reunion tonight! pic.twitter.com/gL9Sry69q8 — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 29, 2023

The clip that prompted the exchange with Quinn was a segment at the reunion in which Cohen asked the cast, “Does anyone feel like Lindsay and Carl are putting on a show for the cameras, do they act differently when the cameras aren’t around?”

Newbies Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher replied that they felt the two were the same whether on or off camera but DeSorbo said point-blank, “I think they’re pretty fake sometimes.” In addition to using the engagement story with People as an example, DeSorbo added, “Everything they do is premeditated and like, planned… I think they just lie and they spin everything.”

Radke replied to DeSorbo that she was dating Craig Conover, the “biggest liar on Bravo.” DeSorbo told Radke that she loved everything about Conover. DeSorbo then said they were constantly doing press and spinning stories as Radke claimed they were just speaking on their experiences and perspectives.

