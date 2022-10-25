Paige DeSorbo Says She Was Shaded By Real Housewife Over ‘Horrible Choices’

BravoCon weekend came and went but many Bravo stars are still spilling on their encounters at the event and any drama that went down in New York City.

During the October 18 episode of the “Giggly Squad” podcast hosted by Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, the current “Summer House” star shared an “awkward” confrontation she had with a “Real Housewives” star over the weekend.

The subject came up as DeSorbo was telling her former “Summer House” co-star Berner about how her boyfriend Craig Conover had been hoping she wouldn’t drop an episode that week because he wanted his own podcast, “Pillows and Beer” to be released first to share the BravoCon tea. Conover and his co-host Austen Kroll typically release new episodes on Fridays and their BravoCon recap dropped on Friday, October 21.

Berner joked that there must be “tension” in Conover and DeSorbo’s apartment because of that and she agreed that it’s been “really weird” because “he knows that I’m giving a BravoCon tea exclusive.”

Paige DeSorbo Said a Real Housewife That She Was Excited to Meet Told Her She Makes Horrible Choices

DeSorbo then discussed her “exclusive,” which was that she had a strange encounter with a Bravolebrity. The New York native first explained that she met a couple of Housewives that she had been really excited to see, which were RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow and Alexia Nepola from the Miami franchise.

She described Barlow as a “chatterbox” and that she “just loved her.” The “Summer House” star also joked that her photo with Nepola made her look really excited like a “full fangirl.” Afterward, DeSorbo told Berner that she met one Housewife that had a bit of a different reaction. “I’m not gonna say her name because I don’t need the press but I’m gonna give the tea,” DeSorbo explained.

She added that she was “very excited” to meet that particular Housewife and when DeSorbo saw her walking into the green room, she decided to go ask to get a picture with her. “So I went up to her and I said, ‘Oh my god, hi, my name’s Paige, I’m on Summer House,'” DeSorbo recalled. “‘I just wanna let you know like I’m a huge fan of you.'” DeSorbo described what happened next:

She looks me up and down first… and she goes, ‘I know who you are. You make horrible decisions. Who are you even dating now?’

DeSorbo said afterward, she felt “so f****** awkward” and didn’t know what to do so she just laughed and said, “haha, can we take a pic?” She reassured her podcast co-host that she wouldn’t be posting the picture and said while they were taking the photo, she couldn’t help but think of “all the horrible decisions this woman has made on reality television.” The reality TV star said she really wanted to say something to her in response but decided against it.

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Have Been Dating for Around a Year Now

DeSorbo’s relationship with Conover developed in front of Bravo viewers’ eyes on season 6 of “Summer House,” which was filmed in the summer of 2021 and aired earlier in 2022. During that season, the two were non-exclusively dating as DeSorbo was still feeling torn between co-star Andrea Denver and Conover, who visited the house on several occasions.

DeSorbo eventually decided that she wanted to focus her attention on Conover and viewers saw things become more serious between the two on “Southern Charm” season 8 when DeSorbo visited Conover in Charleston multiple times. That season was filmed in the fall of 2021 and just finished airing. The couple became official and exclusive by the fall of 2021 and they have been going strong ever since.

Conover previously shared that he was “disappointed” that season 6 of “Summer House” showed some of their budding relationship in a negative light. He told Us Weekly that the two wanted to do their “own thing” and take it slow because of the distance and the fact that he’d just gotten out of a long-term relationship. He said he wished the edit would have shown more positive aspects of their relationship like a date they went on but concluded that “it is what it is.”

